Malta’s tourism sector has undeniably been a success story – so much so that we have become victims of its own achievements. This growing strain helps explain the increasingly broad consensus that Malta must shift gear and focus on attracting a different, more sustainable tourist profile.

But there was good reason why so many people laughed off Robert Abela’s suggestion that Malta can attract “quality tourists” by introducing more “quality brands”. By referencing the need for top-tier hotel chains and luxury products to draw quality instead of quantity, the prime minister misses the mark entirely.

What truly attracts high-paying, discerning tourists is not global brands but authentic, unique experiences. Ask any seasoned traveller what makes a desirable destination. Whether it’s the winding cobblestone streets of Tuscany, paired with their unrivalled cuisine and wine, or the artisanal markets of Provence, quality tourists are drawn to experiences that reflect the true essence of a place.

‘Quality’ tourists flock to Ireland and Scotland for their blockbuster landscapes and whisky, and to cities and villages in southern Spain for authentic flamenco. Even most of the Greek islands, a magnet for tourists, thrive by celebrating their landscape, architecture and locally made products. Very few, if any, of these ‘quality’ tourists are seeking high-end brands, which they can get in practically every city in Europe.

What they can’t get elsewhere is Malta’s rich history, traditional craftsmanship, stunning natural beauty and, yes, even its cuisine. High-quality tourists don’t visit Malta to dine at a restaurant they could find in Paris, Athens, Mallorca or London. They come to taste the flavours of the Mediterranean. They come to experience the clear blue seas, not to spend hours in a swimming pool at an expensive resort.

High-quality tourists aren’t looking to visit a cement jungle devoid of character or green spaces where pristine old buildings are gutted to be replaced by soulless blocks of apartments, constantly chipping away at the island’s charm. Imagine a visitor checking into a luxury hotel only to find their view obstructed by a forest of cranes and towering, soulless apartment blocks.

High-quality tourists travel to learn, explore and experience a destination’s story. In Malta, that story is being overwritten with bland modernity. While places like Rabat, Vittoriosa and, to a certain extent, Valletta have benefitted from restoration projects over the last two decades, excessive gentrification is eroding their soul. Heritage buildings are being demolished at an alarming rate, sacrificing the very character that sets Malta apart.

The incongruity is glaring. Top global brands market themselves as purveyors of sophistication but Malta is offering them a cacophony of buildings, pollution and noise. What is the point of flying first-class to a destination that resembles an overbuilt suburb? High-value tourists won’t return to a destination where they spend more time in gridlock than exploring.

Tourism is essential for our economy but only if it is sustainable and respectful of the local identity. Malta cannot be a petri-dish for tourism, which ultimately forgets the quality of life of its more than half a million residents.

It would be unfair not to acknowledge the improvements in Malta’s tourism product. Suffice it to see the countless festivals and events throughout the year, capitalising on our quality arts sector. Venues like MICAS can do wonders in drawing a different kind of tourist, while the ferry service between Valletta and the Three Cities has been an overwhelming success.

However, these efforts are constantly being undermined by unchecked development. It is pointless to pursue projects or approve construction permits that make Malta look more like Benidorm – and fooling ourselves into believing that introducing ħwienet tad-ditta (branded shops) can turn us into Paris or Siena.