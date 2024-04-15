Let us throw good money after bad. Why not? After all, it is infinitely easier to do this than to admit failure.

Almost exactly a year ago, regional councils took over waste collection from local councils, introducing a new timetable for different streams of waste.

For those who sat around a table trying to come up with a solution to something which was not really a problem, it must have seemed ingenious.

There was a context: single-use beverage containers were now being sucked out of our domestic garbage by the Beverage Container Refund Scheme.

Bring-in sites had provided alternatives for our paper, glass, metal and plastic. Surely our grey bags were almost empty by now? And weren’t our black bags largely superfluous?

Those who sat around that table were pretty pleased with themselves: the only flaw in the argument was the stench of decaying organic matter. By allowing this waste stream to be the exception – with daily collection – everything was sorted, pun intended. Until it was not.

It did not take too long for the flaws in this plan to emerge. There were too many bags; bags taken out on days when they would not be collected; bags bursting; bags crawling with vermin. There were bags on social media channels, bags on the news, bags on our doorsteps.

When it all started to go so sadly wrong, the first fingers were pointed well away from those who took these decisions. Clearly the problem was the public outside of that room who simply would not do as they were told.

What do we do with people who are apparently too hard-headed or reluctant to do as they are told, even when what they are being told to do is simply unworkable?

It would have been good had the decision-makers not ignored the fact that some districts had different needs to others, that multi-unit flat complexes could not be handled the same way as family homes, that tourists did not come and go according to the waste collection schedules put up everywhere.

The next attempt was to introduce Environment and Resources Authority enforcement officers to inspect rubbish and impose fines. Clearly, the unclear thinking went, if there was so much rubbish on the streets, it must be because households and businesses were not separating waste properly.

And the latest: Valletta local council has spent €6,000 installing CCTV cameras to tackle the rampant abuse resulting in piles of garbage across the capital city. Why? Mayor Alfred Zammit had the answer: because “some people refused to comply with the law” even though they had “been given the chance to understand”.

The noble aim was to encourage people to separate their waste, just as it had been for some time. However, the thinking somehow overlooked that waste still needed to be collected if it were to be recycled.

Waste separation worked. According to the National Statistics Office (whose numbers do not reflect the increase in population or tourism) reported a few months ago that there were 32,268 tonnes of separated waste in 2018, which had increased to 51,520 by 2022. Compared to this domestic collection, bring-in sites collected a paltry 3,340 tonnes, down from 4,208 in 2018.

But separating and recycling waste is not the same as reducing waste, which is the ultimate aim. And failing to collect waste, whether separated or not, is a jeopardy to people’s health. Throwing enforcement officers and cameras into the mix is a good initiative. But it will succeed once there is a collection system that really works.