In an ideal world, eNGOs would not need to exist. The Lands Authority would be on the ball, Infrastructure Malta would balance transport demands against environmental concerns and the Planning Authority would simply abide by policies. And greed would not be the country’s biggest religion.

But we live far from an ideal world and the authorities which are meant to plan and protect us all are complicit in the daily decimation of our country.

eNGOs are faced with the unenviable task of pushing back, fighting against rampant development which is clearly impacting our quality of life.

NGOs dedicated to the island’s beautiful heritage – like Din l-Art Ħelwa and Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna – have been around for decades, but the past two decades have seen new groups of passionate and committed people who want their voices heard. The reality is that things – believe it or not – could actually have been much worse without them.

Individual houses and entire streetscapes have been spared, while planning applications are carefully scrutinised and challenged, all the way to the courts if need be.

By flexing their muscles collectively, these coalitions send the message that this is an important issue, one worth mobilising for

The last few years have seen yet another phenomenon take hold: the formation of coalitions. For example, a wide range of civil society groups and eNGOs in Gozo have taken the brave step of aligning to fight for Gozo’s natural and built environment. This was no easy task: the entities involved had to find common ground despite the interests of their different memberships, from local councils of different partisan groups to tourism and commercial stakeholders, not to mention the eNGOs themselves.

Not all the coalitions are formally established: in 2019, around 70 civil society groups backed a protest in Valletta. And in May 2023, Moviment Graffitti organised the Xebbajtuna protest against overdevelopment, which was supported by numerous eNGOs and civil society organisations, not to mention politicians and candidates. These events and coalitions are crucial in the fight against overdevelopment because each represents a slice of the public, not all of which overlap.

The Maltese today are not exactly known for their belligerence; it is far easier to be an environmental warrior on social media than it is to give up your free time to actually show up at a protest.

By flexing their muscles collectively, these coalitions send the message that this is an important issue, one worth mobilising for. And it works. When crowds flock into Castille Square united behind one message, the government is left with little choice but to listen.

Whether calling for a public enquiry following the death of Jean Paul Sofia or protesting against overdevelopment, numbers mattered. An argument made eloquently in the media is important but catchy slogans written on placards carried by thousands of people in a public square are even more effective.

Coalitions raise a red flag which motivates people to shed their apathy – and challenges their sense of defeat: that nothing they do will ever make a difference.