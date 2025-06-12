Pressure has been building up on the government for some time to listen to the voice of the people. NGOs are grouping to object collectively to everything, from the overcrowding at Blue Lagoon to the need for public space on Manoel Island.

And the numbers are growing: an impressive 29,000 signed a petition asking for Manoel Island’s concession to be revoked in some way.

The indications are that the government is listening, as evidenced by – for example – the introduction of a booking system for Blue Lagoon visits. But while the intention may or may not be genuine, the reality shows that not much changes.

The government is trying to walk the line between listening to its voters while trying to accommodate commercial interests. Sadly, greed continues to flourish, while commercial interests ignore the long-term impact of their operations and, more importantly, utterly ignore common decency and public safety.

Last year, a parliamentary question revealed that no fewer than 31 establishments in Merchants Street, Valletta, have been authorised by the Lands Authority to encroach on public space.

This information emerged after an ambulance was unable to get down the street, in spite of all the rhetoric about ‘non-permanent spaces’ and ‘platforms’.

And now, a resident has taken the initiative to commission a report into the situation at The Strand, one of the busiest roads and pedestrian areas on the island.

The report concluded that the restaurant canopies posed ‘catastrophic risk’ for drivers as well as pedestrians but also that several establishments have illegalities.

The story is always the same: outlets are given a permit for one thing but they push the boundaries to get what they had probably wanted in the first place: a massive increase in their footprint, with all the income that this would generate.

No wonder they go for it: fines are often paltry and worth the risk.

This is no longer about restaurant owners shrugging that patrons pushed tables and chairs beyond their zone.

Pedestrians have to manoeuvre between patrons standing on the pavement and staff crossing their path; parking is taken up in an area already struggling with overuse – not to mention access for emergency vehicles – while traffic navigates with one eye on the other lane and the other on pedestrians trying to figure out where bus stops and zebra crossings are.

And don’t forget the delivery trucks stopping there to unload.

Sadly, the arguments against noise and light pollution were never taken seriously, so now the issue is danger to people. But why should we wait for a tragedy for the government to do what it should be doing?

The situation has become a free-for-all in every corner. Restaurants put tables on their roof or extend their footprints towards the coast; they close off sections of public space for storage and logistics; they play live music loud enough to drown out competing establishments nearby.

Sadly, this is not just about a few rogue restaurant owners pushing the limits.

It’s about a system that rewards overreach while the public pays the price in safety, dignity, and quality of life. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Successive surveys have shown that the Labour Party continues to command a strong majority and has a strong mandate. Now it has the chance to do what is right.

Strength lies not in appeasing lobbies, but in protecting the public good.