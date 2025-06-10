The Institute of Tourism Studies has a dream: to see more Maltese working in the hospitality sector.

If there are not already enough working in the sector or willing to join it, there is no problem. The Skills Pass scheme that opens in July is not only going to be free for the Maltese but also for EU nationals, with certification mandatory as from January 2026.

First of all, it is important to point out that the Skills Pass was originally aimed at third country nationals to ensure that they met the required standards. Although the scheme was not free, by the end of May, more than 8,600 TCNs already working in Malta had obtained the Skills Pass while 3,118 applied from abroad.

It would seem that the ITS is hoping to rebalance employment in the sector by encouraging more locals and EU citizens by waiving the fees – €475 for the interview with other fees applicable at the various stages.

However, it might be interesting to put this into the greater context of the economic reality, which was outlined in the consultation document of the proposed labour migration policy.

This looks at various metrics: the fact that there is zero unemployment in practical terms; that the Maltese workforce is unlikely to grow further; and that over the past decade, the Maltese have been able to move into higher-skilled roles – and not only get better wages but also better working conditions.

The consultation document notes that the accommodation and food sector (a category which also includes wholesale, retail and transport) added more than 27,000 jobs between 2013 and 2023, out of the 120,000 jobs created.

Of the total jobs created, around 30,000 went to Maltese nationals, around 23,000 were taken up by EU nationals, and around 67,000 were filled by TCNs.

This sector is the third most labour-intensive sector, but also the third lowest when it comes to wage levels: the average is just €21,600.

ITS CEO Pierre Fenech outlined his aim: to understand the tourism and hospitality sector and build up an accurate picture of what qualifications people have. This, he said, would inform reskilling, upskilling and training efforts. Their skills level is hardly the problem.

The ITS is hoping to persuade people who are probably already employed and who have the possibility of moving up into even higher-paying jobs to move back to the accommodation and food sector, presumably since the lure of a free Skills Pass will prove overwhelmingly attractive.

In the foreword to the migration document, Prime Minister Robert Abela wrote: “We want our employment policy to focus on skills creation rather than job creation” – one of the reasons that the sector introduced a Skills Pass in the first place.

It is a wonderful dream. Unfortunately, the reality is what it is.

Surely the majority of those who seek employment in this sector – or indeed any other – would be unemployed or earn even less than €21,600 with no prospects of improvement, which unfortunately rules out many Maltese and EU citizens.

This is not a uniquely Maltese problem. Almost 10 years ago, an OECD report stated that the main aim of labour migration policies should be “to meet labour market needs which cannot be satisfied by the domestic labour supply in a reasonable time frame, without adversely affecting the domestic labour”.

Offering the Skills Pass to Maltese and EU nationals free of charge will hardly overcome the reasons TCNs snatched up vacancies in the first place.