A Eurobarometer study found that two-thirds of the Maltese people do not trust political parties and that fewer than half trust either the government or parliament.

The findings are an improvement over the picture that emerged in a previous similar survey. The latest figures generally indicate the people have a better attitude towards the state of the country. Still, even if that were not the case, it would be wrong to interpret the headline news of the recent study as being bad in itself.

Some would even argue that, judging by experience along the annals of history, expressing distrust benefits democracy. After all, it is dictators and totalitarian governments that demand unconditional trust.

Ideally, political leaders should be upright, reliable and, therefore, trustworthy, However, it would be inconceivable and dangerous for the electorate to trust politicians blindly, especially when in government, given that power can and does corrupt.

Our political leaders, politicians, and parties must treat the findings of the latest Eurobarometer survey as a wake-up call.

Much like a warning signal from the body indicating something is amiss, this survey highlights potential issues brewing beneath the surface.

While it doesn’t suggest that the political system has collapsed, ignoring these early signs would be a grave mistake and could lead to far-reaching consequences.

Similar messages – perhaps even clearer and sharper – are transmitted in elections, as was the case last June.

It is up to politicians to decide how to proceed: if they genuinely would like to win back the trust they have lost or are losing, they need to have a long, good look at the mirror.

Rather than continue to engage in rhetoric, empty promises or, worse, living in denial, politicians, especially those in power, should take the Eurobarometer survey as yet another stark reminder they have a public duty. Rather than talk, the people expect them to walk, roll up their sleeves and get to work, to demonstrate responsiveness, competence, honesty and sound leadership.

When a good chunk of the electorate is telling politicians in a survey they are not trusted, the message is loud and clear. Otherwise, the verdict will happen at the next general election.

Dwight D. Eisenhower was spot on when he once said: “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.”

The unsatiable quest for power and alienation from the people’s everyday needs are increasingly giving rise to the so-called ‘anger vote’. Voters reject traditional political parties and go for new political platforms, including those built on personalities rather than sound policy choices.

While this may not yet be as pronounced in Malta, recent political surveys reveal a growing trend: more people are moving away from the traditional dominance of the two main political parties. Instead, they are choosing to abstain from voting altogether or expressing their preferences for fringe candidates.

A shift away from the political duopoly is not inherently negative and can reflect a healthy appetite for diversity in representation. However, the real concern arises when public disillusionment leads to disengagement from the political system entirely – or worse, when it paves the way for the rise of 'dangerous' right-wing candidates who exploit frustration and discontent for their own agendas.