Business lobbies regularly consult their members about how their operations are progressing in the bigger macroeconomic scenario. The Gozo Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Chamber of SMEs published their membership survey findings. Both lobbies are worried by the results.

The GTA reports that 79% of respondents in the Gozo tourism industry worry about rising operational costs. Inflation, staff shortages, foreign staff permits, and infrastructure works are also perceived as downside risks to increased profitability, even though almost half of those surveyed reported improved performance in 2024.

The Chamber’s latest SME Barometer report confirms almost one in three small businesses in Malta believe the next year is not a good time to invest, while nearly half remain uncertain. More worryingly, 70% of respondents said they believed Malta is ‘heading in the wrong direction’.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, at Labour’s May 1 celebrations, declared that Malta’s economy is a ‘miracle’. So, who is correct in assessing the economy’s health?

Few can deny that the economic success of the last 12 years was mainly due to a massive increase in production, achieved by the mass importation of low-paid third-country workers. This success came at a cost, including high inflation, especially in the housing sector, pressures on the public infrastructure, deterioration in the state of the environment, and increasing social discontent.

The government’s commitment to supporting the economic policy status quo will only result in similar worrying economic diagnoses and prognoses reports by business lobbies.

While there is no shortage of pious commitments to create better jobs and higher-added-value investments, there is an endemic reluctance to recalibrate economic strategy to ease the pressures on businesses and households.

Put simply, the country is taking significant risks in promoting higher production while not acting credibly to improve productivity. For instance, the tourism industry relies on an ever-increasing number of visitors to protect the overinvestment and overcapacity in many low-return tourism-related activities.

These activities can only survive if labour costs are kept at current low levels and the flow of third-country workers is kept under watch.

As election signals begin to bleep on policymakers’ radars, it is unlikely that much will change in the foreseeable future beyond political rhetoric about visions and commitments to upgrade the economic model. Yet, failure to urgently implement much-needed economic reforms will only result in worsening economic prognoses reports in the coming months.

Reforms needed in education, public health, infrastructure, and investment policy will take decades to bear fruit.

Many politicians are not prepared to acknowledge this reality to the public. Short-term political expediency considerations take priority over longer-term good economic governance objectives.

In a fast-changing geopolitical scenario, political and business leaders must focus on long-term reforms that will guarantee the community’s prosperous future.

Policymakers must acknowledge that over-reliance on consumption, increased public borrowing, frothy economic growth thanks to an increase in population and low-paid work, increasing reliance on property development, smart tax-avoidance regimes for foreign investors, and the sale of EU citizenship are not the best pillars on which to build our future prosperity.

The much-publicised 2023 road map needs to be revised to promote better local and foreign investment. Overinvestment in low-return economic activities that rely on low-cost labour must be cut, while enterprises that invest heavily in technology and highly skilled human capital should be supported.

Ultimately, the business community’s diagnoses and prognoses on the economy’s health will only contribute to much-needed change if transformational political and business leaders follow through with a credible action plan.