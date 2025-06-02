Malta-based education and training consultancy firm Edu Alliance has announced the international expansion of its operations to support educational innovation beyond Malta’s shores.

In a statement, the firm said its new focus on the "import and export" of educational and training expertise will see it support Maltese institutions aiming to expand internationally while also assisting foreign education providers looking to establish or grow their presence in Malta.

Founded by Martin Borg, a seasoned educator and former CEO of the Malta Further and Higher Education (MFHEA), Edu Alliance is recognised as a market leader in education and training consultancy.

The firm specialises in guiding further and higher education institutions through licensing processes, programme development, and quality assurance, while also working closely with educational regulators and private organisations to design and implement accredited education and training programmes.

“Our ambition is to be a globally trusted partner in education and training for both emerging and established institutions, training centres, organisations, and entrepreneurs,” said Borg.

“We’re committed to enabling quality learning experiences by bridging the gap between education and the evolving needs of the global workforce.”

Borg explained that Edu Alliance’s internationalisation strategy rests on two pillars:

Firstly, the firm will support Malta-based institutions and organisations seeking to operate beyond Malta. This includes strategic guidance on international expansion, regulatory compliance in new jurisdictions, and the development of globally relevant educational programmes.

Secondly, Edu Alliance will assist foreign education providers aiming to enter the Maltese market.

Leveraging its in-depth knowledge of Malta’s educational landscape, the firm will help international clients align with local regulations and establish operations that meet national standards and strategic priorities.

Borg said the decision to go international reflects broader global trends in cross-border education and the increasing demand for agile, high-quality consultancy services in a rapidly evolving sector.

“As education becomes more interconnected and borderless, institutions need trusted partners to navigate regulatory frameworks, cultural contexts, and emerging learner needs. That’s the gap Edu

Alliance is here to fill,” he added.

The announcement of Edu Alliance’s international expansion comes just as the consultancy unveiled a new brand identity and website earlier this month.

Edu Alliance’s positioning is strengthened by Borg’s extensive leadership experience, with key roles as an international quality assurance expert with ACQUIN (international accreditation agency), UNESCO-UNEVOC, MCAST, the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS), and the University of Malta.

His academic background includes a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Physics, an MSc in Sustainable Development, and ongoing doctoral studies in International Business and Management.

Beyond consultancy, Edu Alliance is also engaged in a number of collaborative initiatives aimed at elevating the quality and relevance of education and training.

Notably, the firm has partnered with several local and international companies and education providers to design, formulate and implement learning and development programmes aimed to upskill their workforce.

In addition to its core consultancy services, Edu Alliance also assists clients in identifying and accessing funding opportunities to support their educational and training initiatives.

The firm provides strategic guidance on securing local and EU-level funding, including grants for programme development, capacity building, digital transformation, and cross-border collaboration in education.

Borg said that by helping institutions and organisations navigate complex funding mechanisms and prepare compelling proposals, Edu Alliance empowers its clients to bring ambitious ideas to life.

For more information visit Edu Alliance.