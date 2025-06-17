Malta‑based education and training consultancy Edu Alliance on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with ACQUIN, one of Europe’s leading Higher Education accreditation organisations.

The partnership was sealed during an official visit by Edu Alliance CEO Martin Borg and his team to ACQUIN’s headquarters in Germany earlier this year.

This collaboration enables Edu Alliance to leverage ACQUIN’s rigorous standards and processes, advancing its capacity to further and higher education institutions, training and human resource development both in Malta and internationally.

Since its foundation in 2001, the Accreditation, Certification and Quality Assurance Institute (ACQUIN) has been carrying out assessments and accreditations in the higher education sector, thus making a contribution to shaping the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).

With ACQUIN's endorsement, Edu Alliance enhances its profile as a Malta-based firm capable of providing education and training services across diverse jurisdictions and institutional types.

The appointment of Borg and his audit team also extends Malta’s voice within European quality assurance, policy-making, and evaluation processes.

As part of the partnership, Borg has been appointed an ACQUIN quality expert.

In this new role Borg has already joined multidisciplinary teams, including subject specialists and professors, in conducting high-level audits.

“Through our work to date we’ve developed deep expertise in educational audits,” said Borg.

“Now, by partnering with ACQUIN, we’re gaining expertise so that we can also offer our services at an international level. Edu Alliance has already conducted internal audits for local and regional clients, often focused on policies, compliance, and systemic quality enhancement.

Founded by Borg, a seasoned educator and former CEO of the Malta Further and Higher Education (MFHEA), Edu Alliance is recognised as a market leader in education and training consultancy.

The firm specialises in guiding further and higher education institutions through licensing processes, programme development, and quality assurance, while also working closely with educational regulators and private organisations to design and implement accredited education and training programmes.

News of the ACQUIN partnership comes as Edu Alliance earlier this month announced the international expansion of its operations to support educational innovation beyond Malta.

In a statement, the firm said its new focus on the "import and export" of educational and training expertise will see it support Maltese institutions aiming to expand internationally while also assisting foreign education providers looking to establish or grow their presence in Malta.

Edu Alliance participates in Tokyo quality assurance conference

Meanwhile, last month Edu Alliance participated in the 18th Biennial Conference of the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (INQAAHE).

Held in Tokyo, the conference, titled “The Quality Assurance Paradigm Shift”, discussed emerging trends including AI, sustainability, flexible learning, and credential recognition.

Edu Alliance contribution focused on aligning quality assurance systems with agile, learner-centred, and technology-enabled education models.

“Our ambition is to be a globally trusted partner in education and training for both emerging and established institutions, training centres, organisations, and entrepreneurs,” said Borg.

“As education becomes more interconnected and borderless, institutions need trusted partners to navigate regulatory frameworks, cultural contexts, and emerging learner needs. That’s the gap Edu Alliance is here to fill.”

For more information visit www.edualliance.eu.