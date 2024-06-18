The Commissioner for Education on Tuesday urged the government and the Malta Union of Teachers to resolve their dispute at MCAST, which has affected almost 8,000 students waiting for their assessment and final exam marks.

Last month, the MUT ordered staff at MCAST not to disclose exam and assessment results to students after talks over the new collective agreement failed.

Lecturers, student mentors, senior research officers, technicians, learning support educators, student services, directors and deputy directors have all been told to follow the directives.

“This has led to students, including students in their final year of studies, being left entirely in the dark as to their progression and possible further studies,” a statement by the Ombudsman read.

“From the information available, almost 8,000 are affected in one way or another.”

While the Ombudsman acknowledged the fundamental right of educators to engage in industrial action to voice their grievances, he said it should not be done in a way that causes harm to students, who have a right to know the result of their studies.

“Both parties should refrain from using the students’ plight to put undue pressure. Furthermore, both parties should not display intransigence.”

This is not the first time directives have left MCAST students feeling helpless.

Back in January, MCAST students walked out of their lectures after similar industrial action left them without exam results for two months.

Last month, MCAST Business Enterprise students walked out of their lecture after they were told their annual exams would not be held due to invigilators’ absence. Lecturers had told them they would not invigilate owing to industrial actions ordered by the MUT.