The education ministry has racked up considerable expenses related to travel and the purchase or hiring of luxury vehicles in recent months.

According to a list of the ministry’s direct orders published in The Malta Government Gazette this week, taxpayers paid €14,634.14 for Education Minister Clifton Grima and his head of secretariat to spend nine days in a Paris hotel during the Olympics.

The bill covered two hotel rooms at the four-star Hôtel Le Relais Saint-Honoré, including breakfast and city tax.

In reply to questions, a ministry spokesperson said that Grima’s stay in Paris during the Olympics was “essential” due to several key engagements.

“These included meetings organised by the French government, the International Olympic Committee and the Commonwealth Ministers Meeting. Additionally, there were other meetings, including a productive meeting with the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation about the potential for Malta to host future events. The minister was also present to support our Maltese athletes competing in the Games,” he said.

“All these meetings were arranged well in advance with the respective counterparts, reflecting Malta’s commitment to international sport relations.”

Travel expenses for two additional ministerial delegations also involved considerable expense.

Five business class tickets for a delegation to China cost taxpayers €19,475, while six tickets to Estonia cost €16,500.

Times of Malta asked the ministry why the cost of these flights had risen so much when searching for commercial flights to these destinations revealed they were presently available for purchase at least a third of the cost.

The spokesperson said that, while Grima did not travel to Estonia himself, all of the flights were procured for official purposes and that the costs “reflect the specific requirements of official travel”.

These, he said, may sometimes differ from standard commercial fares due to the need for flexibility and adherence to procurement standards.

Over €120,000 for two BMWs

The list of direct orders spending also revealed that the ministry spent some €121,228.83 procuring luxury cars to be used by Grima as well as education permanent secretary Matthew Vella.

The public purse found its drawstrings plucked open to fund a €73,771.20, five-year lease for a BMW X3 x Drive 30, to be used by Grima as a ministerial car.

Additionally, the ministry also bought a new electric vehicle for Vella, a BMW iX3 for €47,457.63.