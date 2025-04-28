A new educational project to help empower autistic youths and increase acceptance for people on the spectrum was launched on Monday.

The ACTIVATE project will enhance autism advocacy through training and collaboration. It will develop specialised workshops for people on the spectrum or those working with them, with a special focus on ensuring autistic youths understand their rights in areas such as employment and healthcare.

ACTIVATE's mission is to highlight the voice of autistic youth and provide them with the tools and knowledge to self-advocate their needs and rights.

One way it plans to do this is through the Autism Advocacy Academy, which aims to develop a specialised curriculum for autistic youths and provide them with the opportunity and confidence to learn new advocacy skills.

Its first events are expected to begin later this year.

Tokyo Attard speaking to Times of Malta about ACTIVATE project. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Tokyo Attard, an autistic advocate and project officer for ACTIVATE, was one of the handful of autistic people who organized the conference. The conference hall had dimmed light and low background music, a nod to how individuals with autism experience some form of sensory sensitivity.

“This project and conference are a testament that autistic people can do amazing things,” Tokyo told Times of Malta.

She said the project is a testimony to prove wrong the stigma regarding people with autism and equip people who are on the spectrum with the resources they need to self-advocate and advocate for others.

“It’s a difficult world for people who are autistic or neurodivergent, and this project aims to help them learn how to advocate for themselves, so their needs are met in places that matter the most.”

The ACTIVATE project is co-financed by Erasmus programme with an investment of a quarter of €250,000. It is the result of a partnership between six other organizations from Belgium, Portugal and Czech Republic.

The project was launched by the Inclusion and Volunteering ministry during the 2025 National Autism conference. The Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) is also part of the initiative.

Speaking during the conference, Alister De Gaetano, chairperson of the Autism Advisory council highlighted how there is a lot of attention on children with autism, but how there is little discussion on adults with autism.

“We are the ones who put ourselves out there at work and in society, and we need support and to show that we have a voice,” he said.

“We are running this conference today, and it’s the first time in Malta a whole conference was set up by autistic people for autistic people.”

Chairperson of Autism Advisory Council, Alister De Gaetano said the conference was a first held and organised by autistic people. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia said the project is a milestone in Malta's plan for inclusivity.

She said ACTIVATE project is proof how Malta can collaborate with other countries and focus on become a more inclusive and fairer society.

“This initiative is giving people who are on the spectrum the chance not only to better understand themselves, but to also become advocates in inclusion. It’s a powerful demonstration of empowerment, ownership and leadership.”

More on ACTIVATE project can be read here.