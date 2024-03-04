Educators Tania Gauci Fenech, Simone Ellul, Marilyn Schembri and Deborah Zarb Marmarà recently completed a week-long visit to two Estonian schools as a part-fulfilment of their master’s degree in educational leadership and management.

During the visit the Maltese educators observed practices at the Sindi Gümnaasium and the Pärnu Päikese Kool schools, shadowed their leadership and held interviews, and attended focus groups with the school leaders and their staff.

The two schools’ directors, Karin Kohjus and Marju Trumsi, were very forthcoming in sharing their practices and views about their educational vision, school system and resources provided in their school.

Staff members answered the Maltese educators’ questions and gave them an extensive picture of their respective schools’ ethos and culture. Estonian teachers were also interested to learn about Malta’s educational system, and this permitted a thorough comparison between the systems in the two countries. It also proved enriching to build working relationships between Maltese and Estonian schools.

Arrangements for the visit were facilitated by Malta’s ambassador to Estonia and Finland Kenneth Vella, and Lisii Kruusimägi, senior project consultant at FOAAL Consulting UÜ.

The master’s students thanked Dr Vella for providing the contact with Ms Kruusimägi, the Estonian schools that welcomed them, and Ms Kohjus and Ms Trumsi for their warm hospitality and disposition.