A teachers' union has complained about disciplinary action being taken against educators over a tattoo.

The Union of Professional Educators said an unsettling pattern of discrimination had emerged at St Ignatius College, where some educators had reported being targeted over visible tattoos despite the absence of formal policies governing body art.

"This situation exposes arbitrary enforcement of outdated standards and contradictions across the public service," it said.

While the Public Service Management Code (PSMC) vaguely mandated that tattoos be "adequately covered," the Ministry of Education had never established sector-specific guidelines, a failure violating the PSMC’s own requirement for ministries to develop approved policies, the union said.

This regulatory vacuum had resulted in inconsistent practices across the public service, it added, and some educators faced ongoing pressure to conceal tattoos despite flawless professional performance.

It insisted that policies must prioritise professional merit, not personal appearance.

"Body art reflects cultural identity protected under the PSMC’s "diversity and inclusion" principles, it said.

"Forcing educators to wear concealing attire in non-climate-controlled schools during summer poses documented health risks and impedes physically demanding roles."