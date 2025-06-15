In every classroom, behind every inspired learner, stands an educator. While in the education sector the public discourse often revolves around policies, curricula and examination outcomes, what frequently goes unnoticed is the extraordinary cognitive and emotional labour educators invest daily to ignite growth across every stage of education.

Many educators often feel unvalued, unappreciated and tired of trying, worn down by mounting expectations and insufficient recognition. This article is dedicated to unveiling their true worth. While a small minority may cast a negative shadow, students vouch that educators are the backbone of our educational system and their impact is far greater than they are often led to believe.

A little over a year ago, I had the privilege of shadowing a head of school in a secondary setting as part of a leadership course. It was a deeply formative experience; a few days immersed in the rhythm and life of a dynamic school community.

From the moment I walked through the gates, I was met with a sincere willingness from both staff and students to support my learning. One particular requirement of the assignment was to identify the single most outstanding feature of the school. But how could I truly grasp the essence of a school in just a few days?

With the head’s kind permission, I carried out a student survey to understand the school through the eyes of those who experience it every day. Sixty-nine per cent of the students who responded to the survey identified the school’s greatest strength as its staff. They described their educators as supportive, understanding and deeply committed to helping them grow and succeed.

Later, during a separate study with post-secondary students exploring the factors that uplift well-being at school, students pointed to the presence of caring, encouraging and responsive educators as the strongest positive influence on their academic and emotional well-being.

Training in executive functioning, cognitive reframing, metacognition, trauma-informed teaching, and inclusive pedagogy enable educators to connect neuroscience with practice. Through such efforts, teachers will not only be able to deliver content; they will be reinforcing brain pathways, nurturing motivation, and building resilience

Recent insights from the field of educational neuroscience stress that learning is not just a matter of memory but a dynamic process of brain development shaped by human connection, challenge and encouragement. Students’ brains are not fixed but malleable, capable of reorganising, adapting and flourishing through what science calls experience-dependent neuroplasticity.

This plasticity lies at the heart of the educational journey. Educators, through thoughtful and adaptive practice, become architects of environments where students can venture into their ‘zone of proximal development’, a concept rooted in Vygotskian theory. This zone represents the space between what a learner can do independently and what they can achieve with guidance. It is in this zone that transformation happens, synaptic connections are made, understanding deepens and confidence is cultivated.

This is particularly vital when we consider the estimated 20 per cent of students who are neurodivergent: those who may be on the autism spectrum or have conditions such as dyslexia, ADHD, dyspraxia or other learning differences. Far from being less capable, these students often require tailored strategies, consistent encouragement and supportive relationships to unlock their full potential. The patience, creativity and training demonstrated by educators in guiding these learners is nothing short of inspiring.

Continuous professional development is of vital importance for educators, enabling them to be equipped with skills to support a diverse range of learning needs, even at post-secondary levels. Training in executive functioning, cognitive reframing, metacognition, trauma-informed teaching and inclusive pedagogy enable educators to connect neuroscience with practice. Through such efforts, teachers will not only be able to deliver content; they will be reinforcing brain pathways, nurturing motivation and building resilience.

One of the most beautiful aspects of this work lies in how educators help students experience the natural rewards of learning. When students overcome a challenge or grasp a difficult concept or express themselves with newfound confidence, their brain releases a cocktail of well-balanced neurotransmitters such as dopamine, acetylcholine and serotonin, that play a key role in motivation and pleasure. Overcoming challenges is the result of a learning process carefully scaffolded by educators who adapt their methods, respect individuality and never lose sight of their students’ potential.

In a world rich in socioeconomic and other difficulties, where digital distractions are plentiful and attention is fragmented, this responsive and student-centred teaching is more essential than ever. Nurturing intrinsic motivation and helping students develop emotional regulation, metacognition and social understanding is not an optional extra; it is central to education. Indeed, behind every student who finds their voice, overcomes self-doubt or discovers their passion, there is a dedicated educator who believed in and supported them, and persevered.

Let us recognise that educators’ impact cannot be measured solely by grades or certificates. They are scientists of human development, artists of encouragement and champions of inclusion.

Josephine Ebejer Grech is a doctoral candidate specialising in the neuroscience, neuroplasticity, metacognition, well-being and academic resilience of post-secondary students.