Member of Parliament Edward Zammit Lewis has spoken out in favour of extending school hours to better align with standard work schedules.

On Tuesday, Zammit Lewis, who previously served as tourism minister under Joseph Muscat and later as justice minister under Robert Abela, expressed his thoughts on a proposal stemming from a recent NCPE study.

The study explored various topics around work-life balance and the attitudes of the Maltese towards family life and made several recommendations, including that schooling hours should more closely reflect parents' working hours.

Taking to social media, Zammit Lewis said he supported the suggestion “both to reflect a society that has changed—where women have entered the workforce in greater numbers and pursue their aspirations—and to make the most of the significant investment the government is making in state-of-the-art schools".

"Ultimately, this would also eliminate unnecessary pressure on our children,” he said.

The study noted that “a marked incompatibility is observed between the typical eight-hour workday and school opening hours, which are among the shortest across the EU. " It added that the “long” summer holidays, lasting just under three months, exacerbate the conflict.

The study offered a range of recommendations, including work-family balance policies, leave entitlements, and financial and housing support for families.

Among its childcare and education recommendations, the report proposed reviewing policies on early childcare and considering paid parental leave as an alternative to early formal childcare during a child’s first year. Additionally, it emphasised the need for authorities to investigate why parents are not utilising after-school services, such as Klabb 3-16, and to identify ways to enhance these offerings.

Zammit Lewis called for constructive contributions to the discussion, and a heated debate has since taken off online.

Most parents on social media opposed extending school hours, suggesting that work schedules should be adjusted to fit school hours.

Many argued that the focus should be on introducing more family-friendly measures, such as flexible working arrangements, the ability to work from home, urgent leave for sick children, or reduced-hours contracts. All of which were highlighted in the NCPE report as well.

One parent jokingly commented, “If anything, just open boarding schools so we can just keep them there.”

Some parents supported the proposal, provided it included extracurricular activities and eliminated homework.

“As long as they come home without homework, the time at home would just be quality time,” one parent said.

Others pointed out that children abroad, who have longer school hours, often enjoy more play and sports during the day, returning home free of academic obligations and with less stress.