An inquiry into government corruption in energy deals has once again raised questions about the planned purpose of a mystery Panama company called Egrant.

The inquiry pokes holes into testimony given by two accountants who were central to the setting up of Egrant and two other Panama companies called Hearnville and Tillgate, which were once respectively owned by former officials Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

Ever since a 2016 data leak known as the Panama Papers, questions have swirled about who the intended owner of Egrant was.

All three Panama companies were bought by the financial advisory firm Nexia BT in 2013, months after ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat led the Labour Party back into government.

Nexia BT accountants Karl Cini and Brian Tonna have both claimed the three companies were bought in 2013 without any specific clients in mind.

Experts in the latest inquiry, however, say it is unlikely Nexia BT would have bought Hearnville, Tillgate and Egrant in 2013 without already having an intended use for them.

The experts found e-mail data suggesting that a Panama company could be formed within just three to four days, therefore it would make little sense for Nexia BT to buy a company months or years in advance without already having a client for it.

“In our opinion, this short time frame [to set up a new company] does not justify purchasing Panamanian companies (i.e Egrant/Hearnville/ Tillgate) for a future and as yet unidentified client as indicated by Karl Cini in his testimony…

“In our opinion it is more likely that the purchase of these companies at the time was both for an existing client and purpose,” the experts said.

To further back this up, the experts cite testimony by Tonna in which he says that clients normally prefer to buy a new company rather than a pre-existing one already set up by Nexia BT.

According to the inquiry, Tonna testified that Schembri and Mizzi were, however, content to use the existing companies Tillgate and Hearnville.

The experts also reference a 2013 e-mail trail in which Cini had the opportunity to sell one of the Panama companies that he and Tonna had just ordered to an Italian Nexia BT client, but chose not to.

This further showed that Nexia BT must already have had plans for these three Panama companies, the experts said.

Schembri, Mizzi, Tonna and Cini are all facing money-laundering charges over alleged plans to channel kickbacks via Hearnville and Tillgate from a €450 million government project in 2013 to build a new power station.

Investigators allege plans for the Panama “money-laundering structures” were hatched in mid-2012, and “accelerated and became a reality” once the Labour returned to power.

Assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had claimed Egrant was owned by Muscat’s wife Michelle. However, a 2018 inquiry found the evidence underpinning the claims was based on forged documents.

Financial experts noted that the Egrant inquiry had not proven the Panama company was owned by Michelle Muscat, nor had it been proven who it actually belongs too.

The prevailing mystery

Times of Malta revealed in 2021 how yet another inquiry, this time into the now shuttered Pilatus Bank, recommended further investigative steps be taken to get to the bottom of the Egrant mystery.

A separate set of experts on that inquiry had recommended further investigative steps be taken to verify if an alleged $1 million transfer to Egrant had actually taken place.

Ex-Pilatus Bank employee Maria Efimova, who was behind the Egrant claims, was charged with perjury in connection with her testimony during the Egrant inquiry.

Muscat has himself welcomed the prospect of the Egrant inquiry being re-examined, saying it would give him a chance to “prove the conspiracy theorists wrong once again”. “There are those who might argue that now the Egrant case should be reopened,” the former prime minister said.

“As I said numerous times when such a possibility was floated, including by the said court experts who salivated at the idea of getting paid even more public funds: make my day!

“I have nothing to hide and will only take further satisfaction in proving the conspiracy theorists wrong once again.”

Muscat was responding to a Times of Malta article which noted that a court expert he wants criminally prosecuted had played a major role in the 2018 Egrant inquiry.