Environmental authorities found sewage leaking into eight bays across Malta last year.

Manoel Island, Golden Bay, Birżebbuġa, Wied iż-Żurrieq and Mġarr ix-Xini all had one confirmed case of drainage leakage in 2023. Ta' Xbiex and Xemxija had two cases each.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Rebekah Borg, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said the Environment and Resources Authority had received 17 reports of leaked sewage.

"There were 10 cases that visually showed they could be sewage, and therefore, the cases were referred to the Water Services Corporation as the entity responsible for drainage infrastructure and the Health Department, which is the competent authority for monitoring seawater quality for swimming," Dalli said.

Health authorities also flagged several bathing spots that were not reported to ERA for sewage spillage last year.

In September, bathers were urged to avoid St George's Bay in St Julian's and the Perched Beach in St Paul's Bay after health authorities detected EColi in the water.

In August, EColi and I. Enterococci bacteria were also found in Ballutta Bay.

A report published last year by the European Environment Agency found that 94.3% of Malta's bathing waters were of "excellent quality".

The remaining 5.7% of the 87 Maltese bathing sites tested were deemed "good quality".

Malta's seawater quality, however, seems to be on a downward trend. The report covering 2021 found 96.6% of Maltese waters to be excellent. In 2020, that figure was at 97.7%. And 98.9% of Malta's seawater was excellent in a report for 2019.