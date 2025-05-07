Eight vehicles found in possession of murder suspect Robert Agius were valued at approximately between €184,000 and €213,700, a trial was told on Wednesday.

Court-appointed expert Jean Paul Azzopardi noted that one of the vehicles - a Mitsubishi Evolution VIII - was not a standard car but had been modified, bringing its minimum value up to €45,000.

Azzopardi was addressing court in the trial by jury against four men in connection with the murders of lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia resumed on Wednesday.

Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, better known as Ta’ Maksar, along with associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio, are all facing different charges in connection with Chircop’s murder.

Adrian Agius is accused of commissioning the hit on the lawyer, which prosecutors allege was carried out with the complicity of his brother Robert, along with Vella and Degiorgio.

Robert Agius and George Degiorgio (iċ-Ċiniż) are accused of supplying the bomb in Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

All four men deny the charges.

Azzopardi was among the several witnesses. Court heard how he carried out the evaluations of the vehicles found in their possession after being appointed by inquiring magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia to do so on February 24, 2021.

At the Swieqi residence where Vella resided, the court expert found four vehicles: a BMW, a Citroen Berlingo, a Mercedes and a Volvo that were valued at a minimum value of €83,000 and a maximum value of €89,700.

Azzopardi also valued the vehicles in a Żebbuġ garage housing the vehicles in possession of Robert Agius: four motorcycles – two Honda, a Yamaha and an MV Augusta Brutale Dragster, three Mercedes cars and a Mitsubshi Evolution VIII.

The vehicles were valued at a minimum of €184,400 and a maximum of €213,700. However, the expert told the jurors that the Mitsubishi Evolution had been upgraded and therefore it was difficult for him to evaluate the vehicle properly, and he could only give a minimum amount of €45,000.

On the other hand, Adrian Agius’ Seat Leon which was held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana was evaluated between €9,500 and €11,000.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Transport Malta representative testified how the vehicles were registered on other people while being in possession of the accused.

Stephen Cachia said that the three motorcycles in Robert Agius’ possession were registered to Michael Scicluna.

The Mitsubishi Evolution was registered to Matthew Farrugia.

In previous days, the trial heard how the Seat Leon used by Adrian Agius was registered on Josephine Bugeja, who, when approached, told the police that people used to ask her to register vehicles in her name.

She could not provide a description of Adrian Agius, who was making use of a car in her name.

Carmel Chircop's wounds

Medico-legal expert Mario Scerri testified on Chircop’s murder on Wednesday morning.

The jurors were shown photos of how Chircop’s body was found, and the expert highlighted that he was still wearing a bracelet, watch and had his phone on him.

Scerri described the different entry and exit wounds of the bullet, and told the jurors it seemed that shots were at a short range. However, he did not provide an approximate distance, insisting he was not in a position to establish such a fact.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima is presiding over the trial by jury.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are prosecuting on behalf of the AG Office.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is assisting Adrian Agius.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are assisting Jamie Vella.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and René Darmanin are assisting Robert Agius.

Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are assisting George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family.

Lawyer Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.