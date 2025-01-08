A 28-year-old man was handed a suspended sentence on Tuesday after he admitted to stealing an e-kick scooter left unattended in Msida.

Police Inspector Ian Azzopardi said that the scooter's owner had filed a report at the Sliema police station on December 27, saying that the scooter had gone missing.

Just three days later, Noor was apprehended by police while driving the stolen scooter in Marsa.

Noor initially denied the charge of theft, saying that he had bought the scooter from a third party for some €200.

However, when arraigned in front of Magistrate Victor George Axiaq on Wednesday, Noor admitted to all the charges brought against him and apologised to the court for his actions.

The court found Noor guilty on his own admission and sentenced him to a one-year jail sentence suspended for two years. The magistrate also ordered that a €2000 bond that had been deposited by Noor in separate proceedings be confiscated by the court and that the scooter be returned to its rightful owner.

Lawyer Alfred Abela was counsel to the defence.