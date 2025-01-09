An 83-year-old woman was injured on Thursday after the car she was in crashed into a wall in Rabat.

The incident happened at around 11am in Triq Għeriexem, where police found that a Suzuki Alto being driven by a 56-year-old woman from San Ġwann had been involved in a crash. The 83-year-old, also from San Ġwann, was in the passenger seat of the car.

The 56-year-old lost control of the car and crashes into a light post and a wall.

The two women were treated on site by a medical team and members of the civil protection department before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Later the 83-year-old was certified as having grievous injuries while the 56-year-old was only lightly injured.

A police investigation into the matter is ongoing.