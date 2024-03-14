Jenny Psaila was reading Times of Malta on her tablet when she came across an appeal for women over 60 to participate in a performance.

“I was curious to find out more, as at first I could not understand what it was about, I wanted to know more and I decided to try out and join,” the 87-year-old said.

She is one of nine other women who are participating in Silver Boom a performative project organised by Swiss performance artist Anna Anderegg.

The performance delves into the presence of women over 60 and their role and place in public spaces.

The performance is part of Malta’s first biennale, which kick-started on Wednesday.

The group of women already performed Silver Boom this week, but have an opportunity to witness it today at St George’s Square, Valletta at 5pm.

The women experienced a two-week-long project, which started with workshops focusing on simple movement, positions, and understanding their role in public spaces.

“I attended these rehearsals, and while at times it was not easy for me to do certain movements, with help from the others and some adaptions, I carried on and enjoyed performing.”

Another performer, Raisa Sinelnikava travelled from Belarus to participate in the performance.

“Elderly women feel they are no longer needed in society, we do not know what our role is or what is expected from us,” she said.

The 77-year-old said that women her age are no longer visible in society, and the performance highlights their feelings and movements.

: ‘The performance brought out the inner child in me’, women over the age of 60 perform in the streets of Valletta to showcase their role in public spaces. Photo: Theresa Maria Forthaus

“In today’s world, we are constantly struggling to look young attractive, and sexy and to not age. But ageing is a normal process and this project reflects this. The project has taught me the role and place we have in society and public spaces.”

Another performer, Margaret Farrugia, said the moment she saw the call for participants she thought it would be a good opportunity for her to do something she always wanted to try but never had the chance.

“I love public spaces and they are becoming fewer and fewer,” the 66-year-old said.

“It felt wonderful performing in public and it brought out the inner child in me.”

Anderegg began to delve into the role of elderly women in public spaces back in 2013 and has performed Silver Boom in different cities with different women.

“We live in a society that is very focused on youthfulness and I am curious to understand why certain bodies become invisible in our society and what we can learn from the knowledge of experienced women,” she told Times of Malta.

“I want to create spaces for different voices to be heard and different bodies to be seen. It’s been a super fun project for me to do and I learn so much from every participant.”

Apart from the public performance, the women are also documented in the form of audio and video recordings.

Anderegg said the videos of the participants can be viewed in the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta.