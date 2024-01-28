The new 2024 season started during the weekend with the first and the second meeting of the year. In total 14 races for trotters on a short distance of 2140m were held during these two days.

The most important race, open for class Premier trotters was won by Eldorado De Ver driven by Noel Baldacchino. Last year’s champion driver Rodney Gatt ended the best driver of the weekend with five wins.

Fifteen trotters lined up for the class Premier race.

The early leader, Caprice De Cosse (Charles Camilleri) was outsmarted midway through the final straight by Eldorado De Ver (Noel Baldacchino) which past the finishing post easily by a length.

