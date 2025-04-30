The electoral commission has revised the register for general, local council and EU elections.

It said in a statement anyone with the necessary qualifications to be registered as a voter, in accordance with the provisions of the General Elections Act (Chapter 354), Local Government Act (Chapter 363) and the European Parliament Elections Act (Chapter 467), onMarch 31 of this year, and whose name has not been included in the respective register have up until May 20 to appeal.

Similarly, every voter whose designation, address or other particulars are not showing correctly has, according to Article 39 of the General Elections Act, up to May 20 to appeal to a revising officer to have one’s particulars corrected.

Meanwhile, registered voters who wish to, for any lawful reason, remove the name of any person for want of the requisite qualification, or claim that the respective designation, address or particulars are not correctly shown in the register, can also submit an appeal.

This can be done in line with Article 40 of the General Elections Act.

All registers can be viewed at the Electoral Office and can also be bought from the Department of Information.

People can also check whether they are properly registered here.