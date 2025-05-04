Jgħaddi maħrub it-tren: poeżiji

by Joe Friggieri,

published by Kite, 2024

Joe Friggieri is, and has long been, well known as an academic philosopher, as a prolific author of verse and prose, and not least as a man of the theatre well known for his stage direction of modern plays and great classics by Chekhov, Ibsen and Pirandello.

He was one of the best-known authors of the Moviment Qawmien Letterarju in the late 20th century, and I have long admired his elegant poetry which, apart from the freshness of its imagery has always taught me how rich the Maltese language is and how enriching to the reader it can be when used stylishly.

His fine new volume of verse shows that while he has long left youth behind him, Friggieri has not left stylistic freshness behind him even when his themes are dark, reflecting the frightening times in which we all live.

Gaża 2024 shows Friggieri at his saddest when he sees the hideousness of the conflict in that martyred land, much of the text being an anguished prayer for an end to the slaughter and a recovery of normal life for the people whose entire existence has been ruined. It is a poem that needs to be read, a poem that will remain one of the most touching and one of the best written poems this sensitive and gentle author has ever written.

In a few other poems, he voices his horror at the destruction of people and habitat that afflicts more and more countries in recent times. In Żmien il-qtil, he bewails the fact that “in this time of great destruction” sun, moon and stars still adorn our universe but illuminate the numberless dead and their habitat, and in Armageddon he wonders and hopes that if our world is destroyed by a huge nuclear conflagration to nature may take an unconscionable time to even start being reborn.

The poet Joe Friggieri. File photo

Other University of Malta people who knew well the very distinguished historian Godfrey Wettinger, will like me be deeply touched by the poem Godfrey 1929-2015 in which Friggieri brings out delicately the unusual relationship those who met the historian every morning at coffee time had with him: affection, respect tempered ever so often with irritation at Godfrey’s well-known likes and dislikes – religious and academic.

Friggieri shows how these daily morning encounters provided Godfrey with his most entertaining time of day, and in the last two stanzas of this lovingly written poem the author makes clear the affection many of us felt for him.

Friggieri still loves and longs for the simpler life he and many of us led in the past. In L-Isqaq li ma jinfidx he writes a series of masterfully composed verses in which he lists a number of things, sounds and smells forming the attractiveness of life in his remembrance of his early years, ranging from untied shoelaces or boiling pans to the smell in a barber’s shop or of burnt toast to sweet dreams and loves lost.

His nostalgia is even stronger in Milied where he evokes his father setting up the Christmas crib, Christmas processions, the fragrance of boiled chestnuts and other things belonging to Christmas “in the magic world belonging to boyhood.”

Hemm għadu sees him meditating on the crucified Christ, an image of whom every Christian sees thousands of times in churches and homes, but it is the resurrection that He awaits, and it is in this that the believer puts all his faith. Perhaps the poet feels that the Risen Christ should occupy the believer’s vision even more than the crucified Christ.

Many readers will surely enjoy Dehriet in which he joyfully lists descriptive verses written by “the poets we have loved”, from the most revered of all, Dun Karm, to some leading contemporary poets: Mario Azzopardi, Victor Fenech, Achille Mizzi and Daniel Massa. Friggieri’s choice of verses is fine, but many readers will add to his list more than one verse from Friggieri’s own poems.

The book is attractively designed, and many readers will welcome the inclusion of extracts from past reviews of former volumes by him.