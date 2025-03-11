Hatten M&A Advisory, a newly established firm specialising in mergers and acquisitions, has officially launched, bringing together a team of industry experts dedicated to facilitating seamless business transactions.

Founded by experienced professionals and supported by a network of seasoned consultants, Hatten M&A Advisory aims to redefine mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and brokerage services in Malta by offering strategic guidance, transaction execution and value-driven solutions.

The firm is led by a strong leadership team comprising Jonathan Shaw, Damian Mifsud, Francesco Grasso and Matthew Buhagiar.

In addition, Hatten M&A Advisory is collaborating with various other consultants, including iGaming specialist Julian Mizzi, tax consultant Sean Galea and other professionals, to provide expert-driven M&A advisory services tailored to the evolving needs of businesses.

“There has long been a gap in the Maltese market for a dedicated M&A advisory firm that goes beyond the financials and focuses on a holistic, human-centred approach to business transactions.

“Hatten M&A Advisory was born out of the need to support shareholders, business owners and investors in executing strategic exits, succession planning and growth initiatives with confidence and efficiency,” Shaw, partner at Hatten M&A Advisory, said.

Besides its core M&A advisory offerings, Hatten provides comprehensive brokerage services, facilitating the buying and selling of businesses with a client-centric approach. Leveraging its extensive network and industry expertise, the firm connects potential buyers and sellers, ensuring seamless transactions that align with strategic goals.

Whether assisting entrepreneurs in divesting their companies or helping investors identify lucrative opportunities, Hatten offers tailored brokerage solutions that maximise value while ensuring confidentiality and efficiency throughout the process.

The company offers expertise across key industries, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail and distribution, hospitality, iGaming, fintech and regtech.

It also understands that mergers and acquisitions are not just about numbers; they are about people, legacy and business continuity. By prioritising these elements, Hatten delivers a bespoke approach that “ensures successful and sustainable transactions”, it said.

With Malta’s business ecosystem evolving rapidly, there is a growing demand for professional M&A services that align with international best practices. Hatten provides comprehensive support throughout the M&A process, from deal origination, negotiation and post-merger integration.

“We believe that M&A transactions require meticulous planning and strategic execution. Our mission is to support businesses at every stage of their journey, ensuring they achieve their long-term goals while navigating complex transitions smoothly,” partner Damian Mifsud said.

For more information, visit www.hattenadvisory.com.