Elite trail runner Ryan Mex has won the Gozo trail race, completing the run in just four hours and 20 minutes. Ryan remains the undisputed trail running champion of Malta, winning the XTerra 50k race for the fourth time, achieving a new personal best. Dzintra Grech and Kevin Zammit placed second.

Xterra Gozo 50k trail race, which started and ended in Għajnsielem, saw Ryan finishing the route in a staggering 4 hr 20 mins, winning the race with a margin of 15 minutes ahead of Kevin. Ryan’s achievement is a national record and the fastest time ever run by a Maltese on this route.

The route passes along the Gozitan shores to circumnavigate the whole island, passing through rocky paths, sandy beaches, pebble beaches and cliff trails. Ryan won the Xterra Gozo 20k three times.

The race has been taking place every year for about 10 years. This year saw a record number of participants, with over 200 entries, most of them foreigners.

