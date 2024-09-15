Elsie, one of the sweetest neighbours anyone could have, lives right next to DAR Bjorn and has become a cherished member of its community. Born with a physical disability that requires her to use crutches, Elsie faces her challenges with a cheerful spirit and unwavering determination.

ALS Malta has provided Elsie with a walking frame and the essential support she needs to navigate daily life with more independence. Elsie’s courageous nature shone through when she bought a plant at a school sale and asked her mother to give it to Bjorn for the opening of DAR Bjorn as a token of good luck.

One of Elsie’s favourite activities is spending time with the residents of DAR Bjorn, chatting with them, and making them laugh. She also attends several events organised there, and her kindness and warmth have made her an irreplaceable part of the community. Her mother, Fiorita, is immensely proud of her daughter’s resilience and compassion.

Today, Elsie and Fiorita find small excuses every day to visit DAR Bjorn, which is just a door away. Their frequent visits have made them integral members of the community, and DAR Bjorn truly feels like their second home.

Elsie with Bjorn.

Elsie's story is a testament to the power of resilience, love, and the impact of a supportive community. She continues to inspire everyone around her with her boundless kindness and unwavering spirit.

Elsie will be present to answer phone calls during the DAR Bjorn Telethon on September 22, doing her part to help raise funds and support more patients with neurological conditions. "Every little bit helps," she says with a bright smile. "I want to help my neighbours… my friends."

Join the ALS Malta Telethon to support DAR Bjorn! Every donation counts in making a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Call now to donate and be part of this life-changing cause.

SMS - 50619271 – €11.65 https://bit.ly/SMSdonation1165

CALL - 5180 2018 – €25 or 5190 2075 - €50

BOV Mobile Pay - 7909 6249

Online - https://efr.alsmalta.org/support-the-dar-bjorn-telethon-donate-online-today/