The constant high rate of denial of visas to English language learners from non-EU countries, particularly from Turkey, Brazil, Colombia and Japan is hurting the ELT sector now and into the future to the extent that the repercussions will take years to resolve according to FELTOM, the Federation of English Language Organisations in Malta.

Jessica Rees Jones, CEO of FELTOM explained how since the Covid-19 pandemic, FELTOM’s schools have been demonstrating remarkable resilience, particularly through hefty investments to attract learners from new countries outside the EU.

“The ELT sector was the very first sector to be impacted by the pandemic yet, our schools continue to struggle to reach pre-pandemic levels. The fact that Malta’s schools are experiencing the highest level of visa denials for students outside the Schengen area is very disheartening and if the situation is not addressed, its impact on the sector is going to be very high.

“One of our member schools has already reported a loss of 300 student weeks valued at €100,000 in revenue and another smaller school has seen €27,000 in revenues lost from three different Turkish agents.”

This year alone, Identità Malta has changed its visa application processes three times, which according to FELTOM and other stakeholders, is creating confusion and loss of business for everyone.

“The authorities continue to acknowledge the ELT sector’s ability to attract students and how the sector continues to support the sustainability of our tourism industry, facts supported by our report which shows a contribution of 9.4% of the total guest nights in 2023. Yet, this visa issue persists and we cannot understand why.”

According to FELTOM’s annual report released recently, English language learners’ expenditure in 2023 amounted to €155 million.

“If this visa issue is not rectified, it will only be a matter of time before Ireland, Italy and Cyprus take away this potential business,” concluded Rees Jones.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times.