What an edifying sight in front of our law courts. It was practically a Labour demonstration of the mantra “Let the institutions serenely work”.

It is clear that Malta is once more facing a political crisis. Under Labour we have been here before, in 1981, in 1987, 2016, 2019... We are used to these periods of unrest as they have become hallmarks of successive Labour legislatures.

The trouble starts with an exponential spread of corruption. There follows an unbearable level of maladministration.

Aggression and harassment directed towards the opposition and dissenters increases. A deterioration in the rule of law follows and effective judicial procedures are placed under pressure.

Following appointments of dubious persons to critical positions that involve law enforcement, a sense of lawlessness and impunity takes over. Now we are witnessing unprecedented direct attacks on our judiciary.

When will Labour politicians lay off? When will they stop causing stress to so many citizens? Are these unbearable politicians the legacy that Mintoff has passed on to us?

A good number of Labour politicians, with their less than exemplary behaviour, are a source of constant apprehension to law-abiding citizens. These politicians tell us about their duty to help people. It is about time they are told that citizens do not require, and can do without, the corrosive help that they frequently offer.

The list of help available is unending. Deceitful driving licence tests, illegal payments of benefits for phantom disabilities, dishing out of corrupt direct orders, mega projects running into millions subjected to a bogus tendering process, a hospitals project that seems to have served to enrich local, and more handsomely, foreign swindlers, and so on. Is it too much to expect decent behaviour from these Labour politicians?

Many Labour politicians desperately need to politically educate themselves. This needs to happen for democracy to function properly in Malta. A sense of ethics, decency and honesty is woefully missing within the Labour Party.

Citizens pay taxes, they have a right to decent and competent governance. Citizen rights do not include illegal favours that rob, exploit and discriminate against the law abiders. Citizens need serious politicians who do not suggest and encourage corrupt “help” practices in exchange for votes.

Labour has to give Malta a break and it desperately needs a spell in opposition to sort itself out - Arthur Muscat

It is accepted that corruption will not vanish from politics, but it needs to be highlighted that there is a corruption red line that must not be crossed.

This red line concerns how high up the political hierarchy corruption infiltrates.

Corruption at the topmost levels of this hierarchy should alarm those decent and honest Labour politicians. They must dissent and protest. An odious pattern of periodic Labour degeneration must be broken.

High-level corruption is devastating and difficult to eradicate. Citizens too have a fundamental role to play in the fight against misrule. A majority of the electorate must not tolerate and accept such shabby treatment for Malta.

Labour has to give Malta a break and it desperately needs a spell in opposition to sort itself out. A good part of the Maltese population requires relief from unending political stress and tension, relief from daily scandals.

Is the PN opposition free of all the negative features mentioned so far? Is the PN a full and viable guarantee against misrule and abuse? It would be ridiculous to just say yes.

However, under the current intolerable situation, the PN could be a ray of hope. It can redirect Malta towards competent public administration and respect for rule of law. We need a more rational economic model. The PN may also repair Malta’s national image. The PN is making headway in electorate approval; the pace may be slow, but this is not surprising considering how disillusioned and detached a lot of decent people have become about politics.

In the end, however, it is very encouraging to see a PN leader who may not radiate energetic saviour qualities but demonstrates competence and commitment. He has confidently nullified all Labour attacks on his integrity. He deserves respect for assuming such an onerous leadership task in such turbulent times.

Arthur Muscat is a human resources and industrial relations specialist.