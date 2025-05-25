In a sector historically dominated by men, Professor Perit Rebecca Dalli Gonzi is not only Malta’s first female architect to carry this title, but she is also a voice for resilience, values, and transformative leadership. She speaks openly about legacy, responsibility, and knowing when leadership must resist the temptation to ‘play god’.

Q: Dalli Gonzi is a heavy surname to carry around…

Absolutely. It is almost always one of the first things mentioned whenever I am introduced. The famous Count Archbishop Michael Gonzi and former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi left a significant mark in Malta, and being related to both often triggers either admiration or resentment.

Q: Has that ever made you feel uncomfortable?

When I was younger, yes, it did. Over time, as I better understood the Gonzi name’s wide-ranging impact, I learned to carry it without fear. It never stopped me from pursuing what I believed in.

Q: How would you describe your leadership approach?

I embrace a motherly form of leadership. It’s about forming character, not controlling people. Real governance means building through bottom-up collaboration, recognising everyone’s strength, and knowing that not every battle will be won, but the battle must always be fought. A war that can be won easily would not make it ‘war’.

Q: As a female leader, how have you dealt with misogyny in your field?

Leadership, particularly female leadership, demands resilience and timed silence. I learnt early that it is okay to say no, but it is never acceptable to give up or bend to those who put obstacles in one’s way, often just because they can. Gender aside, leadership means constantly asking: Is this our best standard? Imagine a Malta and Gozo whereby everyone operated at their highest potential.

Q: How has your family’s legacy shaped your view of leadership?

The Gonzi name is deeply tied to Malta’s political and religious history — from Archbishop Gonzi’s deliberations with former Prime Minister Mintoff to Prime Minister Gonzi’s handling of divorce. Leadership in those eras meant making decisions under immense pressure during risk-dominated times. I admire the conviction, even since those who know me well, know my reasoning with either side.

Q: What is your reflection on the major decisions that left an imprint on the nation?

Classifying Labour supporters as second-class Christians, for instance, was unacceptable — as was the practice of burying them outside consecrated grounds. In my humble view, God is inclusive, and experiential learning has taught me that hardship is self-formation, not the withholding of God’s affection. Also, on the issue of divorce, allowing a public referendum but then voting according to personal beliefs rather than the people’s will, carried its aftermath. I understand personal moral obligation, which is admirable, still, leadership is a servant-led role guiding people through their own moral code.

Q: What personal values were instilled in you from your upbringing and how do you apply them in your sector?

My father taught me a crucial lesson: when you request a professional service, you respect the expertise and cost behind it. It’s not blind trust - it’s informed trust. If I seek advice, it is my duty to ensure it is coming from someone qualified. Leadership demands the same principle: appoint the right people for the right roles as too often, personal loyalty replaces professional merit and systems collapse because of it. The construction sector has had some hard lessons to recover from, and the marriage between academia and this industry allows myself and my departmental team to address it, gently but firmly. Providentially, I seem to attract a cohort of ‘selfless fighters’ who carry the weight without reservation.

Q: Are you speaking from real-world observation?

Absolutely. Every time a structure fails, every time a system crumbles, it is often because those managing it were unfit for the role. My interest in risk management and writing about this in my publications, stems from the observation of factual world drama. Trust in true leadership means prioritising expertise over friendship, competence over convenience. Who can really and truly do that without feeling the murky sting of meddling? Those who stand strong have overcome that fear, those who stand still are paralysed by that fear.

Q: In your view, what is the Malta’s most significant threat today?

Desolation. Not only through the tangible alteration of a natural environment that contains world heritage, but also through the degradation of personal integrity or societal value. Sometimes I reflect upon my lecturing role that teaches me so much. Our young ones are caught between self-fulfilment and the (sometimes) ‘destructive’ aptitude to get there. Destruction is the enemy of creation, good health and mental clarity. In my teaching, I emphasise a consistent strategy for building sustainably, or protecting history, while shaping future visionaries. It is a hard path to take, and not everyone will walk it, but true leaders must.

In a world quick to tear down and build anew, Professor Perit Rebecca Dalli Gonzi champions a leadership philosophy anchored in conviction, resilience, and the courage to re-think, even when destruction seems easier. She is currently Head of Department at the University of Malta.