Lara Vella, a young and promising yet relatively new talent in the world of fine arts, is presenting her fourth solo exhibition, Dari, an evocative collection of paintings capturing the idyllic essence of Malta.

Born and raised in Mġarr, Malta, the artist is young and bright, with a sunny disposition. All of these attributes are directly reflected in her paintings.

Vella says that “growing up in Mġarr, I was fortunate to spend my childhood exploring the expansive fields that surround the village, immersing myself in the splendour of Maltese nature through every season. The vivid greens, striking purples and wild yellows – along with many other colours – would come alive at sunset, providing endless inspiration for me.”

Ilma deheb

She continues: “This is clearly reflected in the bright and saturated palette I often use in my work. With Mġarr’s proximity to three popular beaches, the sea was always within reach. From a young age, I have been captivated by the infinite and ever-changing forms, shapes and colours of the water. Today, the theme of water is a central element in my art, not only as a fascinating artistic and technical challenge but also as a meditative practice that brings me a sense of calm and serenity.”

Several paintings in this exhibition, in fact, portray the sea. Among these, three are almost abstract paintings: Ilma deheb portrays the smooth ripples of the surface, whereas Ilma baħar portrays the depths of the sea, in a particular malachite green.

Rummien

These paintings are the result of a direct observation of the world around her, which she then chooses to interpret in her studio, experimenting with colour and themes.

“Although I formally studied fine arts at the University of Malta, as well as during my earlier years in college and secondary school, it was during my one-year master course in visual arts in Florence that I truly honed my craft. There, I learned to approach art as a disciplined practice and received invaluable guidance in achieving the hyperrealism that features in some of my pieces,” she says.

Bruxketta

The attention dedicated to the production of each painting has resulted in highly detailed artworks adequately capturing the textures with striking realism that are at times hyperrealistic, making them very tactile. These pieces invite us into a world where imagination and reality intertwine. This realism is contrasted by paintings that make use of a brighter palette, where Vella lets her creativity shine the most. There is, at times, a dream-like quality to her paintings.

Artists help us escape from some of our own realities, and artists like Vella are in search of positivity that vibrates through their paintings. You can easily tell that she is at peace when executing these artworks, completely lost in her own world.

Tidħolx

This exhibition is not just a display of individual works; it is a cohesive collection that speaks to the themes of Malta’s nature and the Maltese identity. From plants to food, to the sea and vernacular elements. There is a certain Malteseness to these paintings that, having experienced Malta, we can all relate to ‒ the idyllic, the tranquil.

Whether it is through the vibrant interplay of colours or the intricate detailing, Vella communicates a narrative that is very personal and also very Maltese. We can see Malta through her eyes, through the eyes of a young lady who is still very much linked to her homeland in general, and Mġarr in particular.

Bajtar

Malta has always inspired Vella, yet it was reinforced in her last few months in Italy. Despite the nearness of Florence to Malta, being away from home has instilled in her a sense of belonging and nostalgia for her home country.

“My time in Florence, away from home, also deepened my love for Malta, fostering a greater appreciation for our unique islands. Dari is my nostalgic love letter to Malta, celebrating its natural beauty, customs, cuisine and the sea that surrounds us,” she says.

Mewġ

Lara Vella’s exhibition Dari is an invitation to explore Malta through the eyes of an artist deeply in love with her homeland.

As members of the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Malta, my colleagues and I frequently encounter young talent that, throughout their undergraduate or postgraduate studies, is further nurtured by the university experience, helping each student reach their full potential.

It is also deeply satisfying to follow their career paths after graduation, where they continue to explore and grow in their artistic journey, discovering more of themselves and the world around them.

Fond Kalluwa Ferla

Exhibiting at The Phoenicia Malta exactly two years ago was another graduate of the Department of Art and Art History, Claire Farrugia, whose work has continued to evolve.

The exhibition is open at the Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Malta, throughout August and is curated by Charlene Vella.