On the occasion of Easter and Orthodox Easter between April 18 and 21, Emirates will be serving traditional lamb and an array of chocolate desserts in the lounges, hot cross buns and Easter bread onboard, sweet surprises for children, and all the latest family-friendly movies on its in-flight entertainment platform ice.

Easter treats onboard

Emirates customers flying in every class to Auckland, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Ghana, Hong Kong, Mauritius, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, UK and US will enjoy a selection of Easter treats onboard from hot cross buns to Easter bread, and an array of desserts from carrot cake with an indulgent très leches sauce, to chocolate mousse with raspberry gel and hazelnut fudge.

Children in all classes will receive a brightly coloured ‘Happy Easter’ biscuit shaped like an Easter egg.

In the A380 Onboard Lounge, customers can relish traditional Easter simnel fruitcake with marzipan, as well as Easter-themed cupcakes.

Orthodox Easter celebrations

On routes from Dubai to Russia and Greece, first and business class customers can tuck into traditional herb-crusted lamb for Easter, served with crispy roasted potatoes, baby carrots and tzatziki sauce, followed by Easter cake, also known as Kulich bread.

Easter in Emirates lounges

Across Emirates’ global network of lounges, customers will enjoy classic Easter fare in most locations.

In the first class lounges of Dubai, customers can look forward to tender lamb chops in saffron and orange jus with carrots and potato croquettes, or a rich lamb stew with potatoes, carrots, and dried fruits in the business class lounge.

Both lounges will feature an assortment of Easter-themed cookies and an abundance of Easter chocolate − from chocolate pots to homemade milk chocolate ice cream, to chocolate gateaux.

Entertainment

Emirates customers flying over Easter will be treated to a vast array of entertainment options on ice with more than 6,500 channels, including up to 2,000 films and new releases for the family like Wicked, Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Diplodocus and Hitpig, as well as movie collections of Disney Classics, Marvel Studios and Wizarding World featuring the complete Harry Potter film series.

Children will be kept entertained with TV shows from Sesame Street, Paw Patrol, Bluey, The Tiny Chef Show, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Knuckles, Dodgers and more.

Hundreds of new release movies are now available on ice including A Complete Unknown, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Magpie, Better Man, Godzilla Minus One, Midas Man, September 5, Nosferatu, The Killer’s Game, Cold Wallet and Small Things Like These.

2025 Academy Award-winning movies available include A Real Pain, Conclave, Wicked and Dune: Part 2, in addition to hit shows from HBO Max, discovery+, BBC, BBC Earth, Shahid, Disney+ and Paramount+.