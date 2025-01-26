Emirates will restart services to Beirut, in Lebanon, from February 1 with a daily flight. The airline will also reinstate daily services to Baghdad, Iraq’s capital, on the same day.

From February, Emirates’ daily flights to Rafic Al Hariri International Airport will be served by a Boeing 777-300ER in three classes, offering more than 5,000 seats both ways each week, and adding more choice, increased comfort and enhanced connectivity from Beirut to Dubai and onwards to the airline’s network of more than 140 destinations.

From April 1, 2025, the airline will scale up its operations and layer on a second daily service to Beirut with the addition of the EK957/958 morning service, which is also set to be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in three classes.

The airline will operate to Beirut and Baghdad with the following schedule (all times are local):

Beirut: From February 1, Emirates will operate daily on EK953 and EK954. EK953 departs Dubai at 11.30am, arriving in Beirut at 2pm. The return flight, EK954, leaves Beirut at 3.30pm, arriving in Dubai at 9.20pm. From April 1, Emirates’ second daily service EK 957 takes off at 7.30am, arriving in Beirut at 10.30am. EK958 departs Beirut at 12.05pm, arriving in Dubai at 4.55pm.

Baghdad: Emirates’ daily flights to Baghdad will be served by a Boeing 777 aircraft. On Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, EK 941 will depart Dubai at 8.05am, arriving in Baghdad at 9.50am. EK 942 will then take off at 11.25am, landing in Dubai at 2.35pm. On Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, EK 943 will depart Dubai at 1pm, arriving in Baghdad at 2.25pm. EK944 leaves Baghdad at 3.55pm, arriving in Dubai at 7.10pm.

