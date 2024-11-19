Full-time and part-time registered employment in June were more than 5% higher than the same month the year before, with more jobs filled in both the private and public sectors, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Full-time employment reached almost 287,000 in June – the most recent month for which data was available – more than a 5% increase compared to the year before, NSO figures released on Monday show.

The number of part-time workers also increased by almost 6% to reach 35,000.

The main gains were seen in the private sector, which swelled its workforce by more than 6% to reach over 234,000 full-time workers.

The number of public sector full-time workers increased by a more modest figure, meanwhile, climbing by just under 2% to reach more than 52,000, the NSO said. 

The figures continue a largely unbroken trend of employment increases since 2005. Despite some short-term blips, the number of workers has continued to rise over the years, doubling the 150,000 seen two decades ago.

The country has seen a large population increase during the same period, however, rising by 140,000 since 2005, according to NSO figures.

A closer look at NSO figures shows employment gains were not confined to one or two sectors, but all industries seeing gains.

Full-time employment saw the biggest proportional gains in hospitality, with the proportion of workers engaged in food and accommodation jobs rising by almost 13%, followed by household activities (12%) and professional, scientific and technical activities (8%).

Meanwhile, the water supply industry saw the biggest proportional increase in part-time workers (17%), followed by financial and insurance activities (15%) and the arts, entertainment and recreation sector (12%).

In terms of numbers, hospitality and the motor trade contributed the most to full-time employment gains, with almost 5,000 new workers entering the professions.

Part-time employment was boosted most by professional, scientific and technical activities and administrative and support services, which grew by a combined 1,500 workers. 

Full-time employment for men and women rose at similar rates, increasing by 5% and 6% respectively, while the number of full-time self-employed workers rose by 725, the NSO noted.

But while the figures are likely to come as good news to many, the number of registered unemployed rose by a third over the same year to reach almost 1,200 people.

