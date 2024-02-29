The prime minister has shifted ministerial responsibility for employment from finance minister Clyde Caruana to home affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Caruana, a former head of JobsPlus, the government's employment agency, had been responsible for employment ever since he was made minister in 2020.

But in a statement, the government said the shift of responsibilities was being made to consolidate and bring about more coordination in the management of foreign workers in the Maltese labour market.

To date, JobsPlus had been under the ministry of finance while Identità' - responsible for ID cards, passports and residence permits - had been under the home affairs ministry.

"Work in the employment market sector needs to continue to build on the important work started by minister Clyde Caruana with the launching and the start of the implementation of the national labour strategy," the office of the prime minister said.

Camilleri's will now head the ministry of home affairs, national security and employment.

The government also explained that as a consequence of the reform, ministerial responsibility for reforms and equality is being transferred to Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne from Camilleri. Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg will continue to be responsible for those sectors.

Fearne's ministry will now be called the ministry for European funds, equality, reforms and social Dialogue.