Upon reading Mariah Meli’s article ‘Enhancing our youths’ potential’ (May 13), I was reminded of the timeless wisdom of the second Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, who succinctly expressed the significance and valuable contribution of youth to any nation and society. He stated: “Nations cannot be reformed without the reformation of the youth.” These words encapsulate the essence of the importance of educated, well-mannered, capable and active youth, who are pivotal to the success and continued prosperity of any nation.

Meli’s comprehensive and effective presentation of youth issues resonates with me, reminiscent of a story of a Muslim woman who, representing women, eloquently addressed the Prophet Muhammad. Her inclusive and powerful speech prompted him to acknowledge her as a remarkable advocate for women’s issues. Working closely with youth, I would like to share some additional thoughts. It’s crucial for youth to avoid being solely influenced by social media and other discourses.

Instead, they should engage in reading, research and discussions within their circles and with superiors and other sections of society before forming their final opinions. Well-informed and researched opinions hold greater weight and enable individuals to confidently shoulder the responsibility of their viewpoints.

Moreover, mental health is closely intertwined with physical health. As an Arabic saying beautifully states: “A healthy body houses a healthy mind.” Therefore, it is incumbent upon youth to prioritise living healthily and participating in sports and regular exercise. Physical fitness facilitates better brain and mind function, enhancing one’s ability to fulfill responsibilities effectively.

Additionally, fostering the leadership potential of today’s youth is imperative for shaping tomorrow’s leaders. Because today’s youth are the leaders of tomorrow and the future of nations depends on their preparation.

Therefore, every leader should prioritise preparing second and third-tier leadership to ensure continuity and stability. By engaging youth in policy-making and execution processes, societies can nurture capable leaders who can adeptly navigate challenges. This forward-thinking approach ensures there are no leadership vacuums and facilitates smooth transitions of power.

Furthermore, the visionary leadership of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in enhancing youth potential and preparing future leaders is commendable. Through auxiliary set-ups tailored to different age groups, the community provides leadership opportunities and equips individuals with skills and experiences necessary for any role.

I have seen countless youth engage with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s programmes and emerge not only with newfound knowledge and skills but also with a sense of camaraderie. They forge deep bonds with fellow participants, sharing a common vision and goal to give back to their community and offer a helping hand whenever needed.

This sense of unity and purpose instilled within youth fosters a spirit of service and dedication that extends beyond individual pursuits, contributing to the collective betterment of society.

It’s crucial to emphasise the importance of nurturing youth in the right way to become resilient and strong-minded individuals. Proper guidance and mentorship play a pivotal role in shaping their character and instilling values such as integrity, empathy and perseverance.

By providing them with a supportive environment where they can develop critical thinking skills and emotional intelligence, we empower them to navigate life’s challenges with confidence and resilience. Investing in the holistic development of our youth ensures that they not only excel academically and professionally but also become compassionate leaders who contribute positively to society.

In conclusion, nurturing the potential of youth is essential for the progress and prosperity of any society and nation. By providing them with education, necessary training, opportunities for engagement and support for their physical and mental well-being we empower them to become effective leaders and contributors to the nation’s prosperity. Let us collectively invest in our youth, recognising them as the architects of our future.

Laiq Ahmed Atif is president of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta.