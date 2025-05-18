One of Emvin Cremona’s (1919-1987) most intriguing bodies of work is often referred to as the “broken glass series”, though Cremona referred to them specifically as “glass collages”.

This distinction sets the tone and pace of the exhibition, as we transition from the idea of something broken to something reconstructed, collaged, and pieced back together. The exhibition aims to uncover the artist’s intentions behind this fascinating series while also exploring the historical-political-technological context in which he was working.

The choice of glass is no coincidence. Cremona was deeply intrigued by matter and material, constantly seeking to express and experiment with their inherent qualities. His works not only reflect the tensions of the era in which they were created but also serve as an exploration of the tensions within matter itself, and the very processes of creation-destruction-recreation.

Cremona occupies an ambivalent position in the artistic climate of 20th-century Malta. At the height of his career, and after having garnered a formidable reputation especially through his numerous ecclesiastical commissions, Cremona finally – and unforgettably – breached local public opinion and expectation in 1969 with a surprising display of works, which hung like antonyms to the graphic and iconic compositions for which he was so widely sought.

Here was a series of works in which content takes on the tangible and expressive reality of matter, revealing Cremona’s profound fascination with material and a spirit of experimentation, undeniably nodding towards earlier international movements, yet nonetheless hinged between freedom and caution.

Emvin Cremona: The Glass Collage is the first in a series of exhibitions in collaboration with Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, celebrating the Maltese modern art period. As a gallery rooted in Malta, it is vital to spotlight those artists who worked concurrently, or sometimes in dialogue, with figures like Victor Pasmore.

This exhibition marks the beginning of an ongoing commitment to revisit, re-contextualise and celebrate the contributions of these Maltese modern artists, many of whom remain underrepresented. It is the first of many steps in telling a richer, more inclusive narrative of our modern artistic heritage.

The exhibition is being held at the Victor Pasmore Gallery, APS House, 275, St Paul Street, Valletta until July 12. Opening hours are as follows: Tuesdays to Thursdays 10am-5pm (last entry at 4pm); Fridays 2pm-7pm (last entry at 6pm); Saturdays 10am-3pm (last entry at 2pm). Tickets are available at the door.