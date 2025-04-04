Enemalta workers were involved in an “alleged altercation” with a client while working in Marsascala on Wednesday, the police have confirmed.

The General Workers’ Union (GWU) issued a statement on Friday expressing solidarity with the workers “who were assaulted by individuals while performing their responsibilities in Wied il-Għajn”.

The GWU condemned the “assault” that took place against employees who work in the Customer Response Team section.

Responding to questions about the alleged incident, a police spokesperson informed Times of Malta that on April 2, there was an “alleged altercation” in Triq is-Salini, Marsascala.

“Those involved were spoken to, and no further information can be provided as investigations are still ongoing,” the police said.

A spokesperson from Enemalta said that the workers had an altercation with a client, however, he could not elaborate on the incident.

The number of people involved and details about the incident are unknown.

