Enemalta has issued a call for tenders for a new electricity distribution centre in Siġġiewi.

The centre will be one of four new distribution centres planned for the coming years as part of the state-run energy company’s pledge to strengthen Malta’s electricity network, following lengthy power cuts last summer.

The Siggiewi centre will distribute electricity to Siġġiewi, Żebbuġ, Qormi, Żurrieq, Qrendi, Mqabba and many nearby areas. Enemalta says it will also add flexibility to its network by easing pressures on other distribution centres currently supplying Siggiewi and surrounding localities, including the ones at Kirkop, Ħal Far, Mosta and Marsa.

The new centre will include two MVA transformers, two switchgear rooms and other control and protection equipment, Enemalta Executive Chairman Ryan Fava said.

Fava was accompanied by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, who said the government would be spending €55 million on energy infrastructure in 2024 as part of Enemalta’s six-year plan to upgrade Malta’s network.

Enemalta is also adding a distribution centre in Naxxar that will connect to substations in Naxxar, Mosta, Għargħur and nearby areas. The company said it has laid more than 18 kilometres of the 30 required to supply that new centre and connect it to the network. In December, Enemalta issued another call for offers to upgrade the Msida distribution centre. Work is also under way to increase the capacity of the St Andrew’s distribution centre and extend a distribution centre in Bugibba.

The company said in a statement that it is also laying more than 70 kilometres of 11-kilovolt cables in a separate project to increase alternative connections and reduce the risks of network disruptions and make it easier and quicker to restore service following outages.

“In two months, the company has already laid 29 kilometres of underground cables, with 70 cable joints to connect them to different distribution centres and substations. Cable laying in Cospicua, Fgura and Kirkop is ready. Works are currently in progress in Dingli, Rabat, Żurrieq, Mosta, Naxxar, Xgħajra, Kalkara, Għaxaq, Gudja, Ħal Far and Żabbar. Trenching and cable laying works in Nadur and other localities will start in coming weeks,” it said.