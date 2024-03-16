A pool of professionals responsible for helping members of the public who face construction-related challenges is to be expanded to include engineers.

The public call for professionals initially sought interested architects and lawyers.

It is now being expanded and members of the engineering profession will also be eligible to sign up to provide the service, the Chamber of Engineers said on Saturday.

Announced by the prime minister in the wake of the Sofia inquiry and published by the construction regulator last week, the call seeks professionals who will be paid to provide legal and technical advice to citizens free-of-charge.

The decision to include engineers within the pool follows talks between the chamber and government about ways in which engineers can help implement recommendations made by the Sofia board of inquiry.

The chamber wrote to Prime Minister Robert Abela offering that assistance, which was welcomed by the government. Members of the chamber are now set to meet a cabinet committee tasked with coordinating implementation of inquiry recommendations.

The Sofia inquiry, published earlier this month, found a myriad problems in the way construction is regulated and public land is allocated to industry.

The inquiry was tasked with assessing the sector following the death of Jean Paul Sofia, a 20-year-old who died when a Corradino industrial site under construction collapsed with him in it.

In a statement on Saturday, the chamber said it also does not want reform to be rushed through – something expressed by both architects and developers earlier this week.

The chamber said the construction sector’s complexity means changes must be “carefully designed” and involve key stakeholders.

“This problem-solving exercise will influence the life of future generations to come, and while the Chamber expects that the Government treats the matter with a sense of urgency, this should not come to the detriment of the thoroughness and effectiveness of the solutions,” the chamber said.

It urged engineers willing to contribute to the reform to reach out.