The public in various Gozitan villages, including Victoria, is having the opportunity to meet officers of the Malta Police Community Team and ask questions and learn about the work they do.

PC 2407, Manuela Buttigieg, who is currently assigned to Għajnsielem and Qala, recently met children and elderly people, and explained to them the police services related to safety and protection and traffic management.

She said that measures such as road closures and control tags were effective tools to reduce incidents and improve safety in residential areas.

Opportunities where the public can meet the police and learn more about their tasks are considered important to create a positive perception and a greater sense of security in communities.

Besides, “engaging directly with residents ‒ whether answering questions from children, addressing concerns of the elderly or helping people understand traffic management ‒ makes the police corps seem more approachable and relatable,” Buttigieg said.