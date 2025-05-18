In today’s competitive business environment, demonstrating genuine care for employees and their families is essential for organisations aiming to attract and retain top talent. One effective way to showcase this commitment is by offering a Group Life Plan, which provides financial protection to employees’ beneficiaries in the unfortunate event of their demise.

Understanding the Group Life Plan

A Group Life Plan is an insurance policy that offers financial security to the families of employees and members upon the death of the insured individual. This plan ensures that loved ones are supported during challenging times, reflecting the organisation’s dedication to employee well-being.

Reasons for employers to implement a Group Life Plan

Employers may consider adopting a Group Life Plan for several compelling reasons:

• Attracting and retaining talent: Offering comprehensive benefits, such as a Group Life Plan, enhances the attractiveness of the company’s benefits package, aiding in the recruitment and retention of talented employees or members.

• Demonstrating commitment to employee well-being: Providing life insurance coverage showcases the employer’s dedication to the health and security of its workforce, recognising their contributions and ensuring their peace of mind.

• Financial efficiency: Group Life Plans offer cost-effective solutions tailored to the company’s needs, allowing employers to provide significant employee benefits at an attractive rate.

Benefits of free cover limit (FCL)

A notable feature of many Group Life Plans is the free cover limit (FCL), which allows employers to offer significant employee benefits without undergoing underwriting for a specified level of cover. This means that employees are automatically covered up to a certain amount without the need for individual medical examinations or detailed health questionnaires, simplifying the enrolment process and ensuring prompt coverage.

Determining the sum assured

The sum assured − the amount payable upon an employee’s passing away − can be structured in two primary ways:

• Multiple of annual salary: The coverage amount is calculated as a multiple of the employee’s annual salary, allowing for customisation based on the company’s budget and preferences.

• Fixed sum assured: A predetermined lump sum is set for all eligible employees, regardless of their individual salaries.

This flexibility enables employers to tailor the policy to align with organisational objectives and financial considerations.

Affordable pricing and simplified implementation

Group Life Plans are generally more affordable than individual policies due to the pooling of risk among a group. The administration involved in this type of plan is minimal, and in most cases, the claims procedure is relatively straightforward.

Employers need to provide basic information about their workforce, and with the presence of free cover limits, most employees won’t require individual medical assessments, reducing both time and administrative costs.

A valuable addition to any comprehensive employee benefits package

Optional benefits and customisation

Many insurers offer the flexibility to enhance the Group Life Plan by adding optional benefits, such as:

• Accidental death cover, which provides additional financial support in the event of death due to an accident.

• Permanent and total disability, which ensures financial security if an employee becomes permanently and totally disabled, thus unable to work.

• Permanent partial disability, that offers financial assistance in the event of a permanent partial disability, helping employees cope with associated challenges.

• Critical illness benefit, which provides financial support upon diagnosis of specified critical illnesses, helping employees focus on recovery without worrying about financial burdens.

• Repatriation benefit, that covers costs associated with repatriating the deceased employee’s mortal remains to their home country, offering peace of mind to their loved ones.

These optional benefits can be tailored to the specific needs and budget of the company and employees, providing added security and support during difficult times.

Evaluating insurance providers

When selecting an insurance provider for a Group Life Plan, it’s crucial to consider their reputation and claims payout ratio. Providers with an outstanding track record of promptly fulfilling claims offer reassurance during challenging times.

Additionally, dedicated support from the insurer can assist employers throughout the process, from enrolment to claims processing.

Implementing a Group Life Plan is a tangible demonstration of an organisation’s commitment to its employees’ welfare. It not only provides financial security to employees’ families but also enhances the company’s reputation as a caring employer.

With affordable pricing, straightforward implementation and options for customisation, Group Life Plans are a valuable addition to any comprehensive employee benefits package.

Josef Camilleri is head of products and distribution, HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Ltd.