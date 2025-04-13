The University of Malta’s Faculty of Health Sciences, through its Department of Health Systems Management and Leadership, in collaboration with CareMalta Group, organised a symposium on ‘Person Safety & Clinical Risk Management in Health and Social Care’.

The symposium brought together local and international experts, key stakeholders and healthcare professionals to discuss crucial issues and best practices to enhance safety and risk management in healthcare and social care settings.

Minister for Health and Active Ageing Jo Etienne Abela attended the event, where he underlined the importance of fostering a culture of safety and accountability in healthcare. In his speech, Abela emphasised the need for continuous improvement in risk management strategies to ensure high-quality patient care and social well-being.

Key topics discussed included essential aspects of healthcare safety, the transformation of healthcare environments and the implementation of just approaches to handling severe incidents using the London Protocol.

Additionally, the symposium explored the key elements of successful support programmes, which play a crucial role in strengthening clinical risk management frameworks.

James Sciriha, CEO of CareMalta Group, and Sandra Buttigieg, head of the Department of Health Systems Management and Leadership at the University of Malta, also addressed those present, highlighting the collaborative efforts needed to drive progress in patient safety, stressing the significance of education, innovation and evidence-based practices in mitigating risks across healthcare and social care sectors.