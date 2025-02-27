A court has declared there is enough evidence for Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Yorgen Fenech and others to go to trial over the Electrogas power station project.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello said on Thursday there was enough prime facie evidence for all the accused to be placed under the bill of indictment.

Earlier this month, seven individuals and four companies were charged with serious criminal charges linked to the Electrogas power station project.

They pleaded not guilty.

Schembri, Mizzi, and Fenech were charged with corruption, trading in influence, and criminal association.

Mizzi was also charged with perjury.

Electrogas shareholder Paul Apap Bologna and Mario Pullicino, the local agent for the floating storage tanker fueling the Delimara-based power station, were also charged.

Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, the accountants alleged to have planned the money transfers, were also charged.

Tonna was on a key committee that selected the Electrogas bid as the winner of the lucrative power station public contract.

During the last sitting, the prosecution declared that it had no more evidence to produce.

Usually, at this stage the magistrate declares a prime facie decision, however, the defence asked the magistrate for more time to make their submissions.

On Thursday the defence declared that they did not have any submissions to make.

They added this did not mean they believed that the case should continue.

Lawyers Gianella De Marco and Kathleen Grima represented Apap Bologna.

Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran represented Fenech.

Edward Gatt and Shaun Zammit appeared for Schembri and Mizzi.

Stephen Tonna Lowell was defence counsel to Cini, Tonna and Pullicino.

Attorney General lawyers Gary Cauchi and Nicole Sladden prosecuted.