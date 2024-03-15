A businessman who six years ago was spared extradition over a suspected Ponzi scheme is back in court to face new fraud charges.

In 2017, Chile sought to extradite businessman Alberto Chang Rajii from Malta to face charges in his home country related to a suspected $80 million fraud.

Chang Rajii successfully fought off that request, with the courts definitively turning down the extradition request in 2018.

Now, the entrepreneur is back in trouble with the law.

On Friday, Chang Rajii was charged with defrauding a hotel to the tune of €5000 and of making a similar fraudulent gain two years ago.

Police were tipped off after a Maltese victim saw a notification on his phone about a €500 transfer to a hotel - a payment that he had neither made nor authorized.

When police followed up with the hotel, they were told by employees that Chang Rajii was behind the transaction.

It is understood that a virtual credit card with the same number as the card belonging to the victim was found on the accused’s phone.

Investigations uncovered further suspicious transactions, as well as reports of fraud from another hotel in 2022.

Chang Rajii was also charged with aggravated theft, being in possession of items related to fraud and for using a counterfeit “non-corporeal non-cash payment instrument” - the cloned copy of the victim’s credit card.

Chang Rajii told the court, presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien that he is a retired financial advisor living in St Julian’s.

He replied that he was not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The defence said it would not be requesting bail at this state, given that the accused has no fixed address and no money.

“I don’t think bail would be granted in this situation, so I don’t want to waste the court’s time,” she said.

Police Inspectors Daryl Farr and Nico Zarb as well as AG lawyer Claire Sammut prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Ilona Schembri appeared for the accused.