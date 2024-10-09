The Environment and Resources Authority made 31 requests for criminal prosecution in the past eight years, figures tabled in parliament revealed on Wednesday.

The figures were provided by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli when asked for a breakdown of the ‘stop and compliance’ orders ERA issued since 2016.

An environment spokesperson told Times of Malta ERA has several "tools" that can be used in cases of non-compliance: stop orders, compliance orders, court action, out-of-court settlements and administrative fines.

Stop and compliance orders are used to stop illegal activity and comply with orders. They include daily administrative fines that increase if the order is ignored. The authority can then take the necessary action to settle the case through further legal or direct action.

According to the figures provided in parliament, no such order was issued in 2016, while 13 were issued the following year.

2019 saw the highest number of such orders: 62.

Up until August of this year, only one stop and compliance order was issued. Last year, ERA issued just five.

In total, 164 orders were issued in eight years.

Dalli also provided data on the number of administrative fines and requests for criminal prosecution by ERA. An administrative fine can be issued up to a maximum of €100,000.

Since 2016, ERA issued 589 administrative fines, 170 of which were handed out in 2020.

Dalli also noted 1,919 fines have been handed out to people who took out the wrong garbage bag for collection. This year, 676 such fines were issued until August.

Meanwhile, 31 requests for criminal prosecution were made since 2018.

One request was filed in 2018, followed by seven in 2019. In 2020, 12 requests were filed, followed by none in 2021.

In 2022, ERA filed just two, and seven in 2023.

So far this year, a total of two requests have been filed.