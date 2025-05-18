In an era where environmental consciousness is increasingly important, making sustainable choices in our everyday purchases has become a priority for many Maltese consumers. When it comes to cleaning products, detergents in particular, can have significant environmental impacts.

The EU ecolabel provides a trustworthy guide to help consumers choose environmentally friendly detergents that do not compromise on performance. By choosing EU ecolabel detergents, consumers can make a significant contribution to environmental protection while still ensuring effective cleaning performance for their homes.

The growing availability of these products in local supermarkets and specialty shops makes sustainable cleaning increasingly accessible to all households across the islands.

Conventional detergents’ environmental impact

Traditional household detergents often contain chemicals such as phosphates, synthetic surfactants and optical brighteners that can harm the environment.

After they are used, they enter the drainage system and end up in rivers and the sea where they can stimulate the growth of algae which reduce oxygen levels in water and threaten fish and other marine life.

Studies show that conventional detergents are a major source of water pollution. By choosing eco-friendly cleaning products, households can reduce their water pollution footprint, helping preserve precious coastal ecosystems.

What is the EU ecolabel?

The EU ecolabel is a voluntary scheme that awards environmental performance certificates to products and services that meet specific, scientifically-established criteria.

Symbolised by a flower logo, it is the official European label for environmentally conscious products. For detergents speci­fically, the EU ecolabel guarantees products that contain fewer harmful chemicals, sustainably sourced raw materials and recyclable packaging. Certified detergents are carefully checked at every stage throughout their lifecycle – from raw material selection and production processes to use and disposal.

Products awarded the EU ecolabel represent the top 10 to 20 per cent of items available on the EU market in terms of environmental performance. This means that when consumers choose an EU ecolabel detergent, they are selecting a product that stands out for its environmental excellence compared to similar products on the market.

Benefits of EU ecolabel detergents

EU ecolabel detergents offer multiple benefits for both consumers and the environment:

• Reduced environmental impact: They contain a reduced amount of chemicals and limit substances harmful to the environment;

• Better biodegradability: such detergents break down more easily in the environment after use;

• Less packaging waste: the products use packaging that is recyclable and often made from recycled materials;

• Energy efficiency: many work effectively at lower temperatures (30°C), helping reduce energy consumption;

• Effective cleaning performance: they must demonstrate efficient cleaning performance while maintaining their environmental credentials;

• Economic efficiency: many EU ecolabel detergents are concentrated, so consumers need to use smaller dosages and thus gain better value in the long run.

What to look out for:

When shopping for EU ecolabel detergents, consumers should:

• Look for the flower logo: the EU ecolabel flower certifies that the product meets strict environmental criteria;

• Check concentration levels: the higher the concentration level, the less amount of the detergent consumers need to use to produce the same effect;

• Verify temperature requirements: detergents that work effectively at lower temperatures (30°C) save on electricity consumption during washing;

• Examine packaging: EU ecolabel products use recyclable packaging and are often made from recycled materials;

• Read the label: look for statements about sustainable sourcing of raw materials and limited use of hazardous substances.

Types of EU ecolabel detergents

The EU ecolabel covers a wide range of cleaning products for both household and professional use:

• Laundry detergents: for everyday clothes washing, providing an eco-friendly alternative to conventional detergents;

• Hand-dishwashing detergents: for manually washing dishes, offering effective cleaning with reduced environmental impact;

• Dishwasher detergents: for use in dishwashers, providing efficient cleaning while limiting harmful substances;

• Hard surface-cleaning products: for cleaning floors, countertops and other surfaces in a home;

• Industrial and institutional detergents: professional-grade products for commercial businesses and large institutions, ensuring that cleaning of such buildings can be done in an environmentally responsible way.

Consumer tips

To maximise both environmental and economic benefits of EU ecolabel detergents, proper usage is essential:

• Eco-friendly products are typically highly concentrated, so it is important to follow dosage instructions carefully. Using more than recommended does not improve cleaning and just wastes the product and money;

• Use measuring cups provided instead of estimating amounts;

• For laundry detergents, sort clothes properly and fill the washing machine to capacity as this improves efficiency;

• Try cold water washing with eco-labelled detergents as this can reduce electricity consumption, resulting in savings on utility bills while maintaining cleaning efficacy.

MCCAA’s role in EU ecolabel certification

The European Commission has designated the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) as the competent body in Malta to assess applications and award the EU ecolabel to products and services.

The MCCAA ensures that products displaying the EU ecolabel in Malta truly meet the stringent environmental criteria required.

Neil Attard is director (standardisation), Standards and Metrology Institute, at the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

For more information about EU ecolabel detergents, visit this link.