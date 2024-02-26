Valletta FC are in search of a new head coach after Enzo Potenzo handed in his resignation on Monday, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Italian coach had been at the helm of Valletta FC since last September after he was put in charge of the team following the sacking of Thane Micallef.

The Citizens have been enduring a very difficult campaign this season, with the team battling for relegation.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Marsaxlokk saw the team suffer their third successive league defeat which saw the team slip into the relegation zone on 18 points, three points away from safety.

