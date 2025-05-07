The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a water resilience strategy following the adoption of a report presented by PL MEP Thomas Bajada as rapporteur.

The PL said in a statement this was Bajada’s first major report, flagging the need to safeguard and manage clean, safe water - an increasingly scarce but essential resource for all Europeans.

Bajada insisted that water was the foundation of life - not only for people but also the economy and the environment. He stressed that citizens across Europe were facing challenges that were no longer theoretical but lived experiences: droughts that destroy livelihoods, floods that devastate communities, and crises that until recently seemed confined to certain regions.

The approved strategy recognises that water can no longer be treated as an infinite resource and sets a clear direction to prioritise the security of clean water supplies, public health, and the sustainability of food production. Crucially, it also calls for European solidarity to support those regions that have too often been left to cope alone with water crises, the PL said.

From his end, Bajada spearheaded negotiations with the EP political groups ahead of the plenary vote to secure a more ambitious stand on PFAS pollution - a group of toxins that persist in the environment and threaten public health.

The final text strengthens parliament’s call for a complete phase-out of PFAS across all non-essential uses, going beyond the version adopted in committee.